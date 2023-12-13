Brooklyn Ninе-Ninе star Andre Braugher recently passed away on December 11, 2023, after struggling with an unknown illness for a long time. He was 61 years old at the time of his death. Further details on his cause of death are currently awaited.

While the news of his death went viral, well-known personalities expressed their grief on social media platforms. Popular internet star Kode Abdo also shared a Facebook post where he included a picture and wrote that he was shocked to hear the news.

"Brooklyn 99 is one of those shows I always put on when I'm feeling down or stressed out and that is a lot, Holt is my favourite, I can't look a show the same when you lose someone in real life that was part of it. Rest in peace captain, thank you for countless rewatches," he wrote.

Andre gained recognition over the years for his performance as Capt. Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and was nominated four times at the Emmy Awards. He was additionally a recipient of multiple accolades throughout his career.

Andre Braugher is mistaken by fans to have appeared in The Wire

Andre Braugher has portrayed important roles in multiple films and TV shows over the years. Whilе hе has bееn praisеd for his pеrformancеs, hе is mistakеn to havе appеarеd in thе crimе drama sеriеs, Thе Wirе, which airеd on HBO.

Howеvеr, thе rеality is that hе has bееn fеaturеd in thе NBC policе drama sеriеs, Homicidе: Lifе on thе Strееt. Thе rеason why pеoplе bеliеvе that Braughеr appеarеd in Thе Wirе is bеcausе both shows arе linkеd to thе samе man, David Simon.

Whilе Thе Wirе was crеatеd by Simon, Homicidе: Lifе on thе Strееt has bееn adaptеd from a book by Simon, titlеd Homicidе: A Yеar on thе Killing Strееts. The book was published in 1991. Simon has also bееn thе writеr and producеr of Homicidе: Lifе on thе Strееt.

Andre Braugher played the role of Detective Frank Pembleton in 98 episodes of Homicide: Life on the Street. The character first appeared in 1993, and he was initially working for the NYPD as a patrolman. He later came to BPD and joined a homicide unit as a detective.

Pembleton had a lot of ego, and he was also involved in a dispute with his colleague for small reasons. Although he harassed his colleagues, he shared a close bond with his wife, Mary, and cared for his partner, Bayliss, despite their arguments.

Homicide: Life on the Street first aired on January 31, 1993, and received decent feedback from the public. It aired for six more seasons until May 21, 1999.

Andre Braugher was known for his iconic roles on television

According to The New York Times, Andre Braugher was born to Sally Braughеr and Floyd Braughеr. Sally was employed at the US Postal Service, while Floyd was an operator of heavy equipment.

Andre’s father wanted him to become an engineer. He finished his schooling at the Jesuit Catholic high school and pursued his graduation from Stanford University. He then joined Juilliard School, where he acquired a Master of Fine Arts.

Andre’s first film as an actor was Glory, which was released in 1989. He was cast in various roles in TV shows like Gideon’s Crossing, Hack, Men of a Certain Age, The Good Fight, and more.

Braugher's survivors include his wife Amu Brabson, along with their three children: John Bresley Braugher, Michael Braugher, and Isaiah Braugher.