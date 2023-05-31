Was Bartise Bowden’s son born before Perfect Match? Love Is Blind alum reveals the timeline while addressing his “baby mama”

Love Is Blind alum Bartise Bowden surprised fans in April 2023 when he announced he had become a father to a baby boy. In his latest interview with the Talk'R podcast, the reality TV star spoke about the baby mama and addressed the timeline. He mentioned that his son was conceived after he completed Perfect Match season 3 filming.

However, he made the baby announcement after the show aired on Netflix. Speaking about the timeline, Bartise said:

“I did Love is Blind, I did Perfect Match, I had a son, and the timeline of all that, how it plays out, like on camera, doesn't make any sense. What actually happened was, I filmed Love is Blind, I had a whole relationship between Love is Blind and Perfect Match, filmed Perfect Match, came back, conceived a son."

Throughout the interview, the Love Is Blind star didn’t reveal the name of his son Hayden’s mother.

“We're not dating, we are friends”: Bartise Bowden on Hayden’s mom

Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind recently opened up about his relationship with his son’s mother. Without revealing her identity, he stated in an interview with the Talk'R podcast that he and the baby mama are just friends.

He said:

“I'm so proud of the relationship that we all have, the three of us together, even though we're not dating, we are friends. We are single parenting and co-parenting at the same time."

He added:

"I hang out with my son alone, I hang out with his mom alone, we'll hang out with the three of us together, I'll hang out with her family. We are very involved together and separately, which is beautiful, and I wouldn't want it any other way given our circumstances.”

Bartise confirmed that Hayden was born before Perfect Match season 1 aired (February 14, 2023). Due to the dating show, he couldn’t announce the good news and thus waited for it to be over.

Meanwhile, he mentioned on the podcast that he has a girlfriend. The revelation happened after the podcast host asked what happened to his face, as he had a band-aid just above his right cheek.

Bartise Bowden replied:

“I'm dating this girl and my girlfriend's dog has bit me now twice. Unfortunately, [it] happened yesterday so I'm all marked up."

He didn’t reveal the girlfriend’s name either. Speaking about keeping his life private, he mentioned:

“There's a difference between privacy and secrecy, and I want to keep my private life as private as I can get it to be, or as private as I needed it to be for my son and my baby mama, and for everybody involved in my close circle.”

However, a few reports suggested that the Love Is Blind star’s baby mama is a 25-year-old bartender from Texas, Olivia Gross.

Was Bartise Bowden in a relationship on Love Is Blind?

Bartise Bowden went through a complicated phase on Love Is Blind and received a lot of backlash because of his final decision.

In season 3, he connected with Nancy and Raven in the pods. On the proposal day, he chose Nancy and connected with her emotionally. Things went smoothly between the couple for some time until he met Raven outside the pod.

He was attracted to her physical appearance, which led to complications between him and Nancy. Bartise refused to marry Nancy at the end of season 3, claiming that the Dallas native was not physically attracted to her.

After failing to find a partner on the show, he appeared on Netflix’s Perfect Match. He found a strong connection on the show, but it didn’t last long.

Meanwhile, Bartise is enjoying his fatherhood and has kept the identity of the baby mama as well as his girlfriend under wraps.

