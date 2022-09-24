WATCH: 6ix9ine attacked in viral Dubai fight video

American rapper 6ix9ine, or Tekashi69 as he was formerly called, was caught in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ reportedly refused to play his music. Hollywood Unlocked cited a source who told the outlet that the 26-year-old rapper allegedly asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd. However, the DJ reportedly denied his request, and 6ix9ine attacked him on the spot. A scuffle broke out shortly after, and several men jumped to attack 6ix9ine back.

Shortly after the attack, the DJ hopped on the mic and said:

"We don’t like snitches. No way am I playing a snitch’s song.”

A viral footage of the brawl made its rounds online. Some videos showed the rapper initiating the brawl and attacking the DJ first. He was later dragged by several men.

6ix9ine then responded to the clip on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram page by writing:

"Get the news right. I get it. Ya mad I’m still alive… it’s cool sit down and wait it out."

The cellphone footage, later uploaded on social media, also showed 6ix9ine being pulled back from the DJ equipment. From that point on, several men in the video can be seen attacking him in a full brawl, with security trying to jump in and control the fight.

Why was 6ix9ine attacked?

The Dubai brawl comes months after 6ix9ine was attacked at a Miami club. Earlier in April 2022, the artist was attacked at the Pilo's Tacos Tequila Garden in Miami. The rapper took a punch to the back of the head just as he was about to exit a nightclub with his crew.

After the incident, he told TMZ:

"He scuffed my shoulder by my neck. He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn't know this guy. There was no prior dispute."

6ix9ine was released from home confinement in August 2020. The rapper was arrested in connection with his Nine Trey Gangsters trial in the same month. As per reports, he worked with law enforcement to provide information on the gang's wrongdoings and its members. The rapper turned witness or what the gang members are referring to as a snitch. He was confined for nearly two years and was allowed to move to New York.

Earlier this week, the man who attacked the artist in Miami was attacked after he admitted to hitting the latter in May. The man, ItzMrBHN, was met with sucker punches after standing at a urinal. He reportedly admitted attacking the rapper in May.

6ix9ine told the publication:

"He went on TMZ and he basically admitted to assaulting me. He said 'I did it, I did it, I did it. I never pressed charges on him, but he made himself a target by going on TMZ. I think it's a sad case. "I wish him the best and a speedy recovery."

More about the rapper

6ix9ine is an American rapper whose music has been marked by an aggressive rapping style. He stands out among other rappers as he is characterized by his rainbow-colored hair, extensive tattoos, and public legal issues. The rapper released his debut single, Gummo, in 2017. It was followed by mixtape Day69 in 2019. In 2018, he released his second single, Fefe featuring Nicki Minaj, from his debut album, Dummy Boy.

In 2015, the rapper pleaded guilty to a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance. He received a four-year probation period and a 1,000-hour community service order. In 2018, he was arrested for racketeering and other weapons and drugs charges. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery in February of the same year.

During his trial, 6ix9ine testified for the prosecution against other Nine Trey gang members and was sentenced to two years in prison. In April 2020, he was granted early release, after which he was put on house arrest until August 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far