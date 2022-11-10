''Way too charismatic to be a convincing Charles'': Fans slam Dominic West's casting in The Crown season 5

The Crown season 5 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Critic reviews have mostly been positive, with praise mainly directed toward the performances and writing.

However, fans on Twitter aren't too impressed with the casting of the show, especially Dominic West. One user mentioned that West is ''too charismatic to be a convincing Charles.''

roman scott @romanscott95 just feels like a miscast Biggest complaint about new season of The Crown is the casting of Dominic West as Charles. West is a fantastic actor, but he is way to charismatic to be a convincing Charlesjust feels like a miscast Biggest complaint about new season of The Crown is the casting of Dominic West as Charles. West is a fantastic actor, but he is way to charismatic to be a convincing Charles 😂 just feels like a miscast

The fifth season of The Crown has triggered a massive controversy over its depiction of the British Royal Family. A scene involving Prince Charles and former UK PM John Major in a secret meeting, where they discuss ousting the Queen, has been the subject of criticism.

Following criticism from actress Judie Dench and John Major, Netflix reportedly used the words ''Inspired by real events'' and ''fictional dramatization'' in its description of the fifth season's trailer.

Netizens believe Dominic West does not fit the role of Prince Charles in The Crown season 5

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Dominic West's role as Prince Charles in the fifth season of The Crown. Some believed that he's ''too attractive'' and ''charismatic'' to play the role of Prince Charles.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Lacy Baugher Milas @LacyMB Dominic West is way too attractive to be Charles but I'm like three minutes into this and already want to punch him in the face so maybe this isn't terrible casting. #TheCrown Dominic West is way too attractive to be Charles but I'm like three minutes into this and already want to punch him in the face so maybe this isn't terrible casting. #TheCrown

Peter Morgan is *going for it* and I'm here for it 🤣🤣 Diving into #TheCrown and was John Major always this sexy? Was Charles ever Dominic West levels of attractive?Peter Morgan is *going for it* and I'm here for it 🤣🤣 Diving into #TheCrown and was John Major always this sexy? Was Charles ever Dominic West levels of attractive? Peter Morgan is *going for it* and I'm here for it 🤣🤣

Tom and Lorenzo @tomandlorenzo For all the talk of Dominic West being too attractive to play Prince Charles in #TheCrown , it was Jonny Lee Miller as John Major that proved the most distracting to us. No matter what wig you put him in, he's gonna stay pretty cute. For all the talk of Dominic West being too attractive to play Prince Charles in #TheCrown, it was Jonny Lee Miller as John Major that proved the most distracting to us. No matter what wig you put him in, he's gonna stay pretty cute.

Wayne C. 🪩🚆 @wechanism Dominic West makes so much more sense as Tony Blair and I think The Crown season 5 absolutely miscasted him. This man is wayyy to flattering to play Charles Dominic West makes so much more sense as Tony Blair and I think The Crown season 5 absolutely miscasted him. This man is wayyy to flattering to play Charles https://t.co/6d4wi93QvE

Ed Tarkington @EdTarkington How on EARTH do the people who made THE CROWN expect us to accept someone as ridiculously good looking as Dominic West as Prince/King Charles? It’s like casting Brad Pitt to play Richard Nixon How on EARTH do the people who made THE CROWN expect us to accept someone as ridiculously good looking as Dominic West as Prince/King Charles? It’s like casting Brad Pitt to play Richard Nixon

elos munk parodies stan account @eboldy @waxmonke this had me confused for a sec because I just turned on the crown and dominic west is charles this season @waxmonke this had me confused for a sec because I just turned on the crown and dominic west is charles this season

Dominic West's performance as Prince Charles has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The current season focuses on Charles and Diana's complicated marriage and explores the events that led to the couple's split.

Apart from The Crown, Dominic West is widely known among TV audiences as Jimmy McNulty from The Wire. His other memorable television appearances came in The Affair, and Les Misérables, to name a few. His film credits include The Square, Genius, and The Awakening, to name a few.

More details about The Crown season 5

The fifth season of The Crown explores the tumultuous marriage between Charles and Diana. Set in the 90s, it focuses on how their relationship evolves with time and the numerous events that led to their marriage deteriorating, ultimately ending in divorce.

The trailer for the new season offers a glimpse of the eventful lives of Charles and Diana. It's replete with drama, as viewers can sense the tension between the two lead characters. Overall, the trailer retains the gripping, dramatic tone of its previous seasons that fans of the series will be familiar with. Netflix's official description of the new season reads:

''Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.''

Apart from Dominic West, the series features another stunning performance from Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the role of Princess Diana. Debicki captures the pain, sadness, and numerous conflicting emotions that her character goes through with astonishing ease.

Starring alongside Debicki and West in other vital roles is Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Anne, and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, among many others.

You can watch the new season of The Crown on Netflix.

