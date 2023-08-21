"Way too many stories about this man being a menace": Diplo AIDS controversy explored as TikToker's accusations go viral

A TikTok influencer named Shelly Auguste recently accused DJ Diplo of having unprotected s*x with multiple girls, including herself, and allegedly giving many of them HIV/AIDs. In a 4-minute and 19 seconds long video that has now gone viral across all social media platforms, Shelly with the TikTok handle @shellymxo, shared her experiences with Diplo.

Disclaimer: This article deals with mature themes. Readers' discretion is advised.

“About 1 or 2 years ago, I came across this girl’s story and she came forward about being diagnosed with AIDS. Now to my dismay, I also recognized this was the same girl who Diplo sent me a s*xtape video of,” she said.

She further clarified how she was horrified upon realizing that not only did she have a video of the same girl having unprotected s*x with Diplo, but she too had unprotected s*x with Diplo. She added that while the girl got diagnosed with HIV/AIDS right after her s*xual encounter with the DJ, she luckily did not. However, she had to undergo multiple tests and rounds of therapy just to make sure that she did not have any STDs.

Shelly Auguste also said that the girl in concern revealed recently how she had no clue who gave her AIDS.

Interestingly, netizens did the math and figured out that she was actually talking about model and fellow TikToker, Gena Tew, who divulged a few weeks back how she was diagnosed with AIDS after living with it for over a decade. In fact, last week, she took to Instagram to share that consequently, she was now completely blind in her left eye.

Since discovering a connection between the stories of Shelly Auguste and Gena Tew, social media users have held the DJ under fire, with many calling him a s*xual predator.

In fact, a Reddit user commented under @Fauxmoi’s post about the incident, saying:

“Hides his hands when he’s outed”: Diplo faces severe online backlash amidst AIDS controversy

Before Shelly Auguste released her video over the weekend accusing Diplo of engaging in unprotected s*x with multiple women, another TikToker and Instagram model, Gena Tew, posted her own journey with AIDS last week, saying how she had no clue that she was living with the disease for nearly 10 years until she was diagnosed recently.

Gena said in her video:

“Everyone keeps asking how I got AIDS. I didn’t know I had AIDS…No, I don’t know who gave it to me, so you know, I just found out recently.”

She further added how it all started with her fainting every now and then, getting frequent fevers, unable to stand up on her own, extreme weight loss, having a low blood count, and being severely weak in general.

Gena added how doctors initially misdiagnosed it as a series of other unrelated diseases such as cervical cancer and lesions, while others pointed out there was nothing wrong with her. Eventually, someone figured out that not only did she have AIDS but she had been living with it for eight to ten years.

Tew also mentioned how since this diagnosis, she lost her mobility and then her eyesight and has been popping five pills a day, just to stay alive. She also mentioned how the quality of her life was badly affected.

“They said if I didn’t show up when I did, I would’ve died...was so weak, still so weak,” she stated.

Gena also said how she suspected that she contracted AIDS when she was living in New York City at the start of her career, which is when she was allegedly r*ped a few times and also got tattoos from unreliable places.

While she did not take any names, it was Shelly Auguste who posted a video a few days later saying how she recognized Gena Tew from her recent video and realized that she had seen a s*xtape of her and Diplo (shown to her by the DJ himself) years back where they engaged in unprotected intercourse.

In fact, Shelly indirectly hinted that it may have been Diplo who gave Gena AIDS. However, there is no evidence to confirm the same. She also mentioned how she too had the same kind of relation with him but was fortunate not to contract any disease.

Additionally, Shelly stated how she knew several other accounts of girls complaining that after sleeping with Diplo, they all allegedly contracted AIDS.

Twitterati responds to allegations against Diplo

Ever since netizens found links between Gena and Shelly’s videos, they have been directing severe backlash against Diplo, calling him out for being a s*xual predator and targeting Black women, allegedly trying to groom and s*xually abuse them.

Interestingly, instead of addressing the controversy directly, Diplo responded to Shelly Auguste’s allegations by posting his latest HIV test results on his Instagram story. He captioned it saying:

“For anyone that cares, here is my latest STD and HIV RESULTS. Go get tested and be safe.”

Earlier, it was the same Shelly who sued Diplo for grooming her when she was a minor. In return, he filed a restraining order against her and later a lawsuit for stalking, assault, and defamation. While he won the case and got $1.2 million in damages, many still chose not to believe him.

In brief, exploring the career of Diplo

Diplo is not only a DJ, but also a music producer and songwriter. He is best remembered for his 2013 EP, Revolution, that not only charted at the top on the US Billboard 200 but also featured in a Hyundai commercial. He is also the co-creator and lead member of the electronic dancehall music project Major Lazer.

He is also a member of the supergroup LSD, alongside Sia and Labyrinth, and a member of the electronic duo Jack U, with record producer and DJ Skrillex. Besides, he is also the frontman of the band Silk City. He even runs a record company he founded called, Mad Decent, as well as a non-profit called. Heaps Decent.

The 44-year-old Mississippi-born DJ has collaborated with star musicians like Beyonce, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Usher, and Madonna among others.