"We had dinner": Riley Keough opened up about her last memory with late mother and on dealing with loss

Saying that life lately hasn't been easy for American actress Riley Keough would be an understatement, considering what she had to go through in the preceding months. The actress had to witness the deaths of her loved ones including her brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, in 2020, and her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that was released on August 8, 2023, the actress opened up about her last memory with late mother. She also recalled the loss of her brother. Both tragic incidents left a mark on her, no doubt, but the actress is working through grief amid a spell of joy brought by the birth of her daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

Riley Keough said in the interview that the last memory that she has of her late mother is the two of them having dinner together.

"We had dinner," she shared.

Over time, the actress confessed that the memory had made a strong impression on her and that, at the moment, she had thought how "beautiful she looked", and that was the "strongest memory" of the dinner.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and Priscilla Presley, passed away at 54, due to small bowel obstruction, because of the adhesions caused by the weight-loss surgery she had undergone years ago.

Riley Keough's brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, died by suicide in 2020. He ended his life by shooting himself. Following his death, Lisa Marie Presley told People that her late son had been struggling with depression.

Riley Keough remembers her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley

In the interview, Riley Keough shared how she remembers her mother and how much she admires her for being the epitome of strength and conviction. She said that her mother was always "unapologetically" herself despite the circumstances and was also very strong.

"She was just so unapologetically herself in every circumstance, and so strong," the actress said.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress recounted how her late-mother Lisa Marie Presley had to grow up among people who never, for a moment, wished her well. Her late mother endured treachery and had no real friends. She also discussed how people always came to her "wanting something" and had never been their "authentic" self around her. Her mother also had to develop a "thick skin" in order to not let these things bother her.

She added:

"The life she had was not easy, and the treachery she endured and the lack of real love and real friends."

The actress went on record to say that her mother was a "powerful presence" and was very loving, caring and loyal. As a nod to the incredible woman that her mother was, the daughter gushed as she spoke about Lisa Marie Presley's fierceness that made her akin to a "lioness."

She continued:

"She was a very powerful presence and extremely loving and extremely loyal and sort of a lioness -- a fierce woman, and a really wonderful mother. I think that would be my summary because I’m her daughter. She was the best mom."

Riley Keough on losing her brother and on learning to work her way through grief

In 2020, Riley Keough's brother passed away at the age of 27. Tragically, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. Afterward, his family was never the same. In the interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up on feeling lost and directionless after losing her brother. She had no idea how to deal with the "big emotions" and grief that came with her brother's passing.

"When I lost my brother, there was no road map whatsoever, and it was a lot of big emotions that I didn’t know what to do with," the actress said.

Grief is a complicated emotion. It can engulf one if they don't take charge. This is exactly what Riley Keough experienced when she lost her brother. Coping with that loss gave her an idea about how to navigate grief and not let it control her. In the interview she shared how dealing with her brother's passing had actually equipped her to deal with the loss of her mother that came later on. She said that she started to "move through" grief and not let it "take [her] out."

She said:

"When I lost my mom, I was familiar with the process a little bit more, and I found working to be really helpful."

Despite all the tragedy, the 34-year old had come out as an even stronger and resilient person.

She continued:

"I have been through a great deal of pain and I’ve had my...Parts of me have died and I’ve felt like my heart has exploded, but I also feel...I’m trying to think of how to phrase this...I have strengthened the qualities that have come about through adversity."

The actress also mentioned that the dispute between her and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley is over, stating that things with her will be "happy", and that she never allowed the feud to change the way she views her grandmother.

Riley Keough and her husband stuntman Ben Smith-Peterson welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in August 2023 while maintaining complete secrecy. She named her daughter Tupelo Storm-Smith Peterson, as a tribute to both her brother and grandfather.