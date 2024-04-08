"We were filming a lot": Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson says everything will be revealed in upcoming docuseries

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, recently spoke out on social media, thanking supporters and giving them an update about his life.

In June 2022, Blanchard and Ryan Anderson got married in a jailhouse ceremony without any guests. After 2 years of marriage, the couple called it quits, with Gypsy Rose Blanchard announcing their separation on social media on March 28.

While Blanchard has been giving fans an insight into her daily life after the split, Ryan Anderson has been relatively more private. His latest update, apart from thanking fans, also gave some hints about the upcoming Lifetime show about Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people. I just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life guys. Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that.”

he said.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was recently released after spending eight years behind bars for being involved in the murder of her medically abusive mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard, back in 2015.

The Lifetime documentary will follow Blanchard’s release from prison and life with Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson, who is a special education teacher, posted the message on April 6 on both Instagram and TikTok. He thanked his followers and promised that the upcoming Lifetime shows featuring the couple will reveal what “really happened” when it airs.

Anderson continued by thanking and assuring fans that he is hanging on.

“And I just want to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. I’m just hanging in. I just want to say thank y’all to everybody and God bless".

The upcoming Lifetime show is a follow-up to the docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The project will follow Blanchard’s life following her release from prison. The much-anticipated docuseries will debut later this year.

The official press release for the as of yet unnamed show describes it as,

“As a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, Gypsy was abused for years by her mother and has lived her entire life in one prison or another… until now. The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.”

Ryan Anderson’s Instagram video was posted on the same day as his interview with The Daily Mail, where Anderson claimed that he was "not doing well” after his break up with Blanchard. He also spoke up about how Blanchard seemingly got back together with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, shortly after the separation.

For the unversed, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been spending significant time with her former fiance following the break up, reportedly even going so far as to get matching tattoos with Urker.

While Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, claims that the duo is not back together, it appears that Anderson has his doubts. In the interview with The Daily Mail, he said,

"For me, it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him. I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

Meanwhile, Blanchard is "going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too." She began her makeover with a change in hair color, and recently got a rhinoplasty surgery. Blanchard is currently healing from the cosmetic procedure.