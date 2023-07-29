Travis Scott has released the highly anticipated song DELRESTO, featuring Beyoncé. The song is a single from Scott's latest album, UTOPIA, released on July 28.

The track is a dark and atmospheric one that features Scott's signature blend of hip-hop and trap. Beyoncé's vocals add a touch of soulfulness to the song, and the two artists' voices blend perfectly. DELRESTO is already a hit on streaming platforms; it is currently ranked second on Today's Top Hits, Spotify's biggest playlist.

Travis Scott was also scheduled to perform on July 28 at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. However, he had to cancel his plans due to the unapproved permit by the Egyptian authorities.

There was a huge buzz to see him perform at the Pyramids of Giza, but later on, the official statement came out on July 27 from Live Nation, which saddened all his fans worldwide.

"We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert," the statement reads.

Live Nation had assured ticket holders full refunds from the point of purchase:

"We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."

Travis Scott's UTOPIA: Fans React to the album and DELRESTO track with Beyoncé

Travis Scott's highly anticipated album UTOPIA has finally arrived, featuring a diverse range of sounds, from the dark and atmospheric DELRESTO featuring Beyoncé to the more upbeat and danceable track featuring The Weeknd.

Fans have been reacting positively to the album and its songs, with many calling it a "masterpiece" and "album of the year." DELRESTO, featuring Beyonce in particular, has been praised as one of the best songs on the album.

eban @cpteban Just finished listening to UTOPIA. That was quite possibly the most beautiful, breath-taking and angelic album I have ever experienced in my entire life. Thank you Travis Scott. Life will be great. My ears have been blessed. Thank you for this masterpiece.

Motolani 'Idan' Alake @OneMotolani Travis Scott, Beyonce - DELRESTO



The only mind blowing song on this album so far.

Nicholas @NicholasPas5



The best album of the year



I have no words Travis Scott’s UtopiaThe best album of the yearI have no words pic.twitter.com/f5mGJWev2d

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 @OvOBrezzzy pic.twitter.com/KmO1DKPxSW Just got done listening to Utopia. I am speechless. This is the best thing my ears have heard all year. I’m thankful God brought me into this earth so I could listen to Travis Scott Amen

SK⚡️ @raptalksk i could’ve waited a few more years for Utopia if i knew Travis was gonna drop something THIS good. worth every second, he did it again pic.twitter.com/O4ZMNIeG2m

Tervis Scoot @tervisscoot Y’all need to give Travis Scott his flowers as a PRODUCER



16/19 of the songs on Utopia are produced by him, insane work

Travis Scott's first studio album was released in 2015

Travis Scott's music career began in 2008, when he formed a duo with his friend Chris Holloway called The Graduates. The duo released an EP in 2009; however, they split up soon after.

In 2012, Travis Scott signed a record deal with Kanye West's GOOD Music label. In 2013, he unveiled his first mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, which received praise from critics and resonated well with audiences, playing a pivotal role in elevating Scott's status as a rising star in the world of hip-hop.

In 2014, Scott released his second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo. It was more successful than Owl Pharaoh and helped solidify Scott's status as one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop.

Travis Scott's first studio album, Rodeo, was released in 2015. It received widespread acclaim from critics and the public, propelling it to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The Rodeo featured collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Kanye West, Future, and 2 Chainz.

In 2016, Travis Scott released his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The album was another commercial success, and it reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Following that, he continued to reach new heights, becoming one of the best rappers in the industry, with six Grammy nominations to his name.