Travis Scott has released the highly anticipated song DELRESTO, featuring Beyoncé. The song is a single from Scott's latest album, UTOPIA, released on July 28.
The track is a dark and atmospheric one that features Scott's signature blend of hip-hop and trap. Beyoncé's vocals add a touch of soulfulness to the song, and the two artists' voices blend perfectly. DELRESTO is already a hit on streaming platforms; it is currently ranked second on Today's Top Hits, Spotify's biggest playlist.
Travis Scott was also scheduled to perform on July 28 at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. However, he had to cancel his plans due to the unapproved permit by the Egyptian authorities.
There was a huge buzz to see him perform at the Pyramids of Giza, but later on, the official statement came out on July 27 from Live Nation, which saddened all his fans worldwide.
"We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert," the statement reads.
Live Nation had assured ticket holders full refunds from the point of purchase:
"We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."
Travis Scott's UTOPIA: Fans React to the album and DELRESTO track with Beyoncé
Travis Scott's highly anticipated album UTOPIA has finally arrived, featuring a diverse range of sounds, from the dark and atmospheric DELRESTO featuring Beyoncé to the more upbeat and danceable track featuring The Weeknd.
Fans have been reacting positively to the album and its songs, with many calling it a "masterpiece" and "album of the year." DELRESTO, featuring Beyonce in particular, has been praised as one of the best songs on the album.
Travis Scott's first studio album was released in 2015
Travis Scott's music career began in 2008, when he formed a duo with his friend Chris Holloway called The Graduates. The duo released an EP in 2009; however, they split up soon after.
In 2012, Travis Scott signed a record deal with Kanye West's GOOD Music label. In 2013, he unveiled his first mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, which received praise from critics and resonated well with audiences, playing a pivotal role in elevating Scott's status as a rising star in the world of hip-hop.
In 2014, Scott released his second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo. It was more successful than Owl Pharaoh and helped solidify Scott's status as one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop.
Travis Scott's first studio album, Rodeo, was released in 2015. It received widespread acclaim from critics and the public, propelling it to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The Rodeo featured collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Kanye West, Future, and 2 Chainz.
In 2016, Travis Scott released his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The album was another commercial success, and it reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.
Following that, he continued to reach new heights, becoming one of the best rappers in the industry, with six Grammy nominations to his name.