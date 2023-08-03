"Weirdo": Ryan Boyajian's appearance on RHOC season 17 episode 9 leaves netizens divided 

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 2. During the segment, Jennifer Pedranti's relationship with Ryan Boyajian was brought up once again. However, this time around, it didn't turn into a big confrontation between Jennifer and Tamra as they sat down to hash things out once again and move forward.

During the conversation, Tamra Judge invited Jennifer and Ryan out of Shannon Beador and John Janssen's boat for a triple date and Jennifer seemed excited. However, tensions started to rise and awkwardness took over when the much-talked-about star made an appearance.

The Bravo show's fans took to social media to chime in about the Vice President of Operations at Boyajian Brokerage and noted that they thought that he was a "weirdo."

How do RHOC fans feel about Ryan Boyajian?

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired another episode this week on Wednesday, which featured an unexpected triple date. Throughout the season, fans saw Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge clash over the former's boyfriend Ryan Boyajian, who Tamra claimed made inappropriate comments about her.

In the latest episode, the season 17 cast members went out for frozen yogurt where they opened up about their ongoing feud and decided to put an end to the fighting. Tamra apologized for her aggressive behavior towards the RHOC newbie and noted that she wanted to talk to Ryan as well.

Jennifer told her that her boyfriend would be more than willing to sit down with her, which prompted Tamra to invite the duo out for a triple date with her, Eddie, Shannon Beador, and John Janssen. Tamra later expressed nervousness about seeing him since she said so many negative things about him and their relationship.

Although they exchanged pleasantries, things became awkward quickly and Tamra noted that Ryan couldn't even look at her. While sailing, they crossed Nobu, and Shannon called it the "scene of the crime." When Ryan enquired about "who died" at the restaurant, the RHOC season 17 newbie joked that she did but noted that she "resurrected" herself:

"This is super awkward. I am not wanting to look at him but I can't help it cause he's always dressed so silly," Tamra Judge said in a confessional.

The cast then stopped to get some food and Ryan made a joke about "d*ck pic," which prompted Tamra to ask if he wanted to talk about it. While the former noted that he had nothing to address, Jenn added in a confessional that Eddie, Tamra, and Ryan need to talk through this on their own because she can't do that for them.

When Shannon and John briefly left the table, the four of them addressed their issues. Ryan issued an apology to Eddie because he cared about him. He added that if something was told to him that he later found out to be untrue, "then it's just not cool."

"I'm actually empathetic. It hurts my heart to see the hurt that she's dealing with on my behalf and it's definitely been a struggle for me to know Jenn's come home in tears many a night," Ryan told the group.

He further told Eddie that he felt betrayed by him and Eddie added that he was told that Ryan went after married women and a month later, he found out that he was dating the RHOC cast member.

Eddie told Jennifer that he didn't know she was going through that at the moment and noted how strong she is. He added that he couldn't help but conclude that the "goes after married women" bit was true.

They addressed several rumors, including Ryan cheating on his ex-wife, followed by his alleged statement made about wanting to "f*ck Tamra Judge," which he denied. Fans took to social media to voice their opinion about Ryan.

RepeatOffender🇺🇦🌻🟧 @BSBRepeat

#RHOC

#Bravo Love must be blind because I don't know how Jen can't see what a douche Ryan is. It's so obvious.

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Ryan is a clown and he’s going to snake so much money out of Jenn while cheating on her #RHOC

Others noted that they didn't think Ryan was so bad.

Shana Needs A Drink 🥃🍷🍹🍸 @ShanNeedsADrink 🏾#rhoc pic.twitter.com/GfZeUeFXfk I am Team Ryan just because all these ppl are against him 🤷🏾‍♀️ everyone’s life is a Mess and they’re being judgy towards someone else’s life

RHOC season 17 will return next week on Wednesday with a brand new episode on Bravo.