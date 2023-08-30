"Went from Logic to Lethargic": Logic new selfie goes viral, sparks wild reactions online

American rapper Logic sparked wild reactions online after he shared his alleged new look on social media. On August 30, the 33-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a new selfie where he seems to have put on a little weight and have a chubbier face than before.

In the picture, Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, can be seen posing and smiling at the camera while making a peace sign. The rapper is seen dressed in a white shirt with green stripes and seems to be in a homey setting. He captioned the image "They say they want the Old Logic."

The picture went viral online, however, one of the X users pointed out that the picture had been digitally altered and Logic does not look like this.

Screenshot of an X user pointing out Logic's new selfie being digitally altered. (Photo via @DramaAlert/X)

But regardless, the Icy rapper's new selfie shocked several fans online, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the rapper's new selfie shared on social media. (Photo via @logic/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Logic's new selfie

After the rapper shared his new selfie on his Instagram handle, internet was shocked. Several users mocked the singer for his sudden weight gain and made puns on his own hit songs. The picture also went viral on other social media handles like X (formerly known as Twitter).

Some of the reactions on his Instagram post were:

Logic has previously uploaded the same selfie on his Instagram handle

The new selfie is fake since the rapper has previously uploaded the same selfie on his Instagram handle. On March 22, the Bohemian Trapsody singer shared the same picture where he looked like his usual self but did not smile.

The new prank comes after it was previously reported that the rapper has sold his music catalog for an eight-figure deal to Influence Media Partners.

As per a press release shared with AfroTech, Logic said:

“Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world. It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

As of writing, the rapper has not remarked on the wild reactions to his new, digitally altered picture.