What is the age difference between DWTS 2022 contestant Jason Lewis and Liz Godwin? Relationship explored

DWTS is set to premiere on Disney+ after being a part of the ABC Network for three decades. The dance competition will kick off on September 19 and has a diverse set of celebrities from different industries set to participate in the race for the Mirrorball trophy.

Long-term friends Tyra Banks and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Riberio will host the latest segment of the series. In a conversation with People about DWTS, Alfonso said:

"For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be a part of the great crew and dancers and friends…to be able to be on stage with them and to be a part of that family again, is quite special."

One of the celebrities set to appear on DWTS is Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis, who plays Samantha Jones’ love interest, Smith Jerrod, in the HBO series.

He will be paired with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and joining the actor in the race are fellow actors Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan, Cheryl Ladd, and Daniel N. Durant.

Lewis got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Liz Godwin in 2019, the two have a 20-year age difference. She also played a big part in the actor’s decision to appear on Dancing With The Stars.

How did Liz Godwin convince Jason Lewis to participate in DWTS

Jason Lewis is set to participate in DWTS and fans have his fiancee to thank. The actor was initially a little hesitant when approached about the show, and said that a combination of factors contributed to his decision to accept the offer, but that the main reason was Liz Godwin.

In an interview with People, the actor spoke about DWTS and said:

"I’d always said no to it because I perceived it as reality TV and it wasn’t a point of interest."

When the offer came, Liz asked him to be “a little less pigheaded” and to watch the previous seasons.

The couple first met about 7 years ago in Miami and have definitely come a long way since. The actor proposed to his producer girlfriend on a cliff just before sunset. She was shocked and didn’t see the proposal coming. She said that she was “overwhelmed with emotion and feelings” she never knew she had.

Lewis announced their engagement on Instagram on Valentine's Day as he wrote:

"On December 27th, 2019 I asked the woman of my dreams to marry me…making me the luckiest man in the world."

Liz also took to the social media platform and wrote:

"Cats out of the bag and I’m spending the rest of my life with this hunk."

Liz (31) and Jason (51) have a 20-year age gap, but for this couple, age really is just a number. Speaking about their bond, the bride-to-be said that their relationship is “nurturing, playful, and ever-evolving”. She also said:

"He’s my unwavering support system and my go-to lifeline. We don’t have illusions nor expectations of each other. And we don’t feel ownership of one another."

Jason called Liz “a great support” when he was trying to make up his mind about being on DWTS. He also stated that his wife-to-be is a big fan of the show and was thrilled about his pairing as well. Jason said that Liz had a list of people she hoped her husband would be paired with and that Peta was one of them.

He said:

"It’s been fun because she’s not only kept me up to speed, but it’s having someone to share it with who’s really enthusiastic."

DWTS officially announced its cast on Good Morning America and other celebrities to appear on the show include Jordin Sparks, Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino, Teresa Giudice, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena, and Sam Champion.

