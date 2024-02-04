What did Alastor mean by calling himself an 'altruist' in Hazbin Hotel? Explained

For others, the ‘The Radio Demon’ and for Charlie, a substitute father (in Lucifer’s absence), Alastor is known for his unique personality in Hazbin Hotel. Although he is regarded as one of the most chaotic residents of Hell, having a much darker side that is obscured by his dandyish and amiable personality, he genuinely wants to help Charlie achieve her dreams.

On the flip side, Alastor doesn’t refrain from finding amusement in witnessing Charlie facing failures while setting up her redemption hotel. In the Hazbin Hotel Season 1 finale, he managed to rival the likes of Adam but retreated soon after realizing he was in trouble.

As Alastor was stabbed by Adam, the former vanished into thin air and gave the impression that he died. After restoring fans' spirits with his return, Alastor also stirred up intrigue by calling himself an ‘altruist,’ which seemingly doesn’t align with his true persona.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Hazbin Hotel. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Is Alastor truly an altruist? All to know about The Radio Demon in Hazbin Hotel

The Hazbin Hotel fandom divided over The Radio Demon, proclaiming himself to be “Great Alastor Altruist,” which caused a significant sect of fans to believe it to be his last name. One of the reasons behind the speculation is the subtitle capitalizing “altruist.” This has unexpectedly instigated a huge debate among fans.

However, after cross-checking with the official details, it is clear that Alastor doesn’t really have a last name. So, in a nutshell, Mr. Fancy Talk (a nickname by Angel Dust) was just mocking his innate qualities and nothing besides that.

Expand Tweet

Here are the complete lyrics of Alastor’s segment from the concluding musical in the eighth episode:

"This place reeks of death; there’s a chill in the air, and I barely escaped being killed by a hair. Great Alastor Altruist died for his friends. Sorry to disappoint, but it’s not where it ends. I’m hungry for freedom like never before. The constraints of my deal surely you have a back door. Once I figure out how to unclip my wings, guess who will be pulling all the strings?"

By calling himself an altruist, Alastor wasn’t actually referring to himself as a generous individual but mocking the idea of him dying selflessly for his ‘friends,’ where he still had a lot to achieve. Throughout the series, Alastor is kind and generous to Charlie and helps her whenever she needs him.

Comment byu/StarShadow7of9 from discussion inHazbinHotel Expand Post

Comment byu/StarShadow7of9 from discussion inHazbinHotel Expand Post

Alastor is a man of duality, having contrasting and opposing qualities. One of the reasons why Charlie secured a win over the exorcists is due to the valuable intel he shared with her. However, as there are conflicting elements within him, making him complex and multifaceted, he didn’t give away the game-changing intel just like that.

Alastor made a deal with Charlie, but instead of her soul, he asked her to do him a harmless favor whenever he would ask. Among the long list of dislikes, one thing that he hates the most is being humbled and reminded of someone controlling him.

It is still to be revealed who owns his soul, but given his song, Alastor hints that he will figure out a way to end his deal with the mysterious individual who kept him on a leash, and once he does that, he indeed is going to wreak terror.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hazbin Hotel as 2024 progresses.