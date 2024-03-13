What did Alex Kister do? Google Doc allegations against The Mandela Catalogue creator leave fans concerned 

The Mandela Catalogue horror web series creator, Alex Kister, is facing allegations of predatory behavior and grooming. X user @stirringjuice released a detailed Google document that shared not only her shocking experience but that of multiple others as well. At the time of writing this article, the social media personality had released a statement announcing that he would address the accusations soon.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses grooming, self-harm, and s*xual harassment. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For those uninitiated, Alex Kister is a YouTuber who has amassed nearly one million subscribers on his official YouTube channel. He is well-known for creating the analogue web series The Mandela Catalogue, which follows the lives of the residents of Mandela County and their battle against the “Alternates,” who are supernatural organisms.

An X user @stirringjuice shared a lengthy document regarding Alex Kister’s alleged inappropriate behavior on March 12. The former said in the Google document:

“For the past several months, Alex has shown predatory and manipulative behavior. It has brought me and others a great deal of pain. We have also realized this has been going a lot longer than expected.”

Expand Tweet

Accusations against Alex Kister explored as Google document goes viral online

@Stirringjuice has clarified that she and another alleged victim of Kister's, who is going by the name 'DB', are adults. In the document, @stirringjuice revealed that Kister would often comment about harming himself if his conversation with @stirringjuice was released to the public.

Expand Tweet

She revealed that Kister had informed her that he would pleasure himself by using her messages and photos. She said:

“Everything about me was s*xualized heavily over time including my face, my voice, and any clothing that I would wear. It ruined the way I viewed myself and how I viewed romance.”

@Stirringjuice also revealed that she felt like “more as a therapist rather than a friend” to Kister, as he would oftentimes come to her for “reassurance but wouldn’t return the gesture.”

The X user also revealed that Alex Kister would have private discussions with his fans by befriending them. @Stirringjuice said:

“It is the creator’s job to understand that power imbalance when interacting with fans. A creator has influence over their fans because of their status.”

Expand Tweet

In the Google Document, the X user shared that Alex Kister discussed his gender identity with fans and would also refer to himself as 'Amelia' on a Discord server, which included minors as well. In a server, Kister allegedly commented on other people’s photos and also said at one instance, “I am so envious of how you look, I wanna look like you, and I am so jealous of you.” @Stirringjuice said:

“It is perfectly fine to explore yourself, I and others know that experience very much. The issue is that minors and adults have different experiences and some of these fans were pretty young (mainly between 14-17). Alex should be talking to someone with experiences around his age. This sets up parasocial relationships with fans as Alex continues to talk to them on a personal level.”

As Kister continued to interact with his followers on a server, he eventually revealed that his identity of “Amelia” “was a joke.”

Expand Tweet

Google Documents shares victim 'DB's' experience

@Stirringjuice also shared the experience of another alleged victim, ‘DB,’ who revealed that as she would send pictures of herself to Kister, he would allegedly send back suggestive photos of himself that included “showing his a*s, laying in bad, and showing his legs.” It was also revealed that Kister suggested to DB that they book a hotel room when they meet, which reportedly came off as inappropriate as Kister did not know what DB even sounded like.

Kister also allegedly proceeded to “elude into a more s*xual territory by continuously love-bombing DB by heavily complimenting them.”

Alex Kister allegedly not only put @stirringjuice and DB in a compromising position but also a 16-year-old who allegedly “stayed up for a day straight just to make sure he wouldn’t commit suicide". The minor, also known as @archofcoprses, took to X to share her interactions with the YouTuber.

Expand Tweet

@Archofcorpses alleged that Kister would oftentimes make their conversations all about him without expressing interest in the former. During one instance, he also allegedly seemed “desperate” to see her in dresses and would “meow” at the same. Speaking about her experience with Alex Kister, the X user said:

“The thought of him using the photos on which I was showcasing my dresses to satisfy his sick desires utterly frightens me. The horrifying part is that I’m not the only one.”

Meanwhile, the Google Document also alleged that the content creator had sent photos of himself wearing a “cat-maid outfit” to a 14-year-old. He also reportedly discussed his alleged gender identity struggles with the minor.

Expand Tweet

The aforementioned X users continued to discuss Alex Kister on the social networking sites at the time of writing this article. The story is still developing.

Meanwhile, Kister took to X to claim that @stirringjuice had made “some false and baseless accusations” against him. He also added, “They have infringed on my privacy and are using it to slander me. I will have a response with my own evidence soon.”