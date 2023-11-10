What did Amanda Seales say about Darius and Sarunas Jackson? Comedian's response trends as latter is slammed by Keke Palmer's mom

Amanda Seales just shaded Keke Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson's brother, Sarunas Jackson. On Thursday, November 9, Nope star Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

She filed for sole custody of the baby boy the couple shared. Darius' brother, Sarunas Jackson, an actor famous for his work in 'Insecure', posted on X that Palmer was a "disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative" person.

In response to Sarunas' now-deleted tweet, Keke Palmer's mother, Sharon Palmer, posted an Instagram video calling him a "f**kboy" and claiming that he too was an abusive person. The Shade Room re-posted Sharon's video on Instagram, and Sarunas responded to the re-post by denying the claims.

Actor/comedian Amanda Seales also left a comment on the same Shade Room post that read "...". Seales had previously criticized Darius Jackson for his public X outburst in July 2023, regarding Keke Palmer's dress. In a July episode of The Amanda Seales Show, she called him and his brother "tacky" and stated that they were "two cornballs in a pod."

"Keke take your child and go to court": Amanda Seales in July 2023

The current level of controversy surrounding fitness trainer Darius Jackson and his older brother Sarunas Jackson reminded people of the row that the latter had with fellow Insecure co-star Amanda Seales. The duo had taken shots at each other after an incident in 2019. What Seales said back then was recalled by many fans, who compared it with the current state of the Jackson brothers.

During the Black Hollywood Emmys after-party in 2019, Amanda Seales was denied entry into the event. She revealed in an episode of her Small Doses podcast that she had gotten in despite not being on the list but was abruptly escorted out by security. She called the whole ordeal "humiliating" and also revealed that she was hurt by her castmates not intervening.

The party was hosted by Vanessa Anderson, a longtime friend and publicist of Insecure co-star Issa Rae. Amanda Seales revealed that the duo did not like each other. As all this was going on, Sarunas Jackson took shots at Amanda in response to Madame Noir's tweet about the situation. He said:

"You can’t be a disrespectful-a*s human being and expect people to want to hang out with you. It’s quite simple. Sit it out."

When Keke Palmer attended an Usher concert earlier this year, her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson was not too happy with her apparel choice. He tweeted, "It’s the outfit tho…you a mom." This led to a plethora of backlash against Jackson. Amanda Seales weighed in on the situation in a July episode of The Amanda Seales Show podcast.

Amanda condemned Darius Jackson for publicly shaming his girlfriend and criticized the people defending him by claiming that they do not know how to identify harm. She assumed that if he did this in public, he might be doing even more in private. She further stated:

"This ain't even a red flag, this is probably a scorching hot bursting-in-flames flag."

Once she learned that he reactivated his Instagram and came back with a video of Kanye West's verse from Forever, Amanda Seales asked Keke:

"Keke take your child and go to court."

Amanda said in the very same podcast episode that Darius Jackson was "tacky" and that he was no different from his "tacky brother". She recalled the incident where Sarunas had the "nerve to open his tacky mouth trap" to disparage her on X about something he had nothing to do with. She concluded:

"Like brother, like brother."

She added:

"Two cornballs in a pod."

Keke Palmer's mom lashes out against Sarunas Jackson

Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson on Thursday. Palmer alleged that Jackson, whom she had split with in October, had trespassed on her property and attacked her. Court documents obtained by Page Six allege that Darius went for Keke's neck and threw her over the couch. Once she said that she was going to call the police, he stole her phone.

She accused him of physical and emotional abuse, even hitting her in front of their child, and blackmailing her into staying by claiming that he would shoot himself if she left. She also accused the father of her child of causing damage to her physical properties. Keke Palmer filed for the sole physical and legal custody of her son, Leo, whom she shares with Darius.

Stills from security camera footage of Darius attacking Palmer were released prompting massive online backlash. After the news broke, Darius Jackson took to X to post a picture of him with his son, writing, "I love you, son. See you soon." Darius' brother, Sarunas Jackson, also took to X, and, in a since-deleted tweet, attempted to defend his brother. He wrote:

"The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life...Abuses almost everyone. Ya'll will see."

He requested that people send positive energy to the child in the middle of the conflict and called the situation "so damn sad". The older Jackson brother's response infuriated Keke's mother, Sharon Palmer, who took to Instagram to post a scathing video directed at Sarunas Jackson.

Sharon stated that she had never done anything like this before, but now she couldn't help herself. She called Sarunas' posts "ridiculous," as he allegedly knew his brother was abusive. Sharon Palmer said:

"I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said 'Oh well I used to be like that too' What!?"

She had a problem with him posting on X like he's a "special guy" when she allegedly knew that he was the "biggest f**kboy in Hollywood". She added:

"He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive. So, he don’t get to act like he’s a special guy. No, you’re a f**kboy and you’re a part of the problem."

Sharon's video was re-posted by The Shade Room on Instagram. Sarunas Jackson made an appearance in the video's comments section to defend himself. He claimed that he had never told Sharon what she claimed he had told him. He also stated that he had never been abusive to any woman he'd been with.

Sarunas' response to Keke's mom (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

He conceded that he was not going to keep up with this "circus" and claimed that the world was about to hear the threats made by Sharon towards his family. He asked everyone to be well and called the situation "VERY sad".

Amanda Seales was also in the Shade Room comments section. She simply wrote, "...". The comedian gave no further explanation regarding her comment.