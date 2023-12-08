What does Anna Slotky from Home Alone look like now? Viral picture of actress 'from 2023' claim debunked 

Home Alone actress Anna Slotky has been going viral for the past few days due to a picture claiming to show what she looks like as of 2023. Slotky played, Brooke McCallister, one of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister’s sisters in the popular holiday movie.

The viral photo is a collage consisting of two separate photos of the former actress. In the first picture, which is dated back to 1990, Slotky is seen as Brooke. She is seen wearing her dark brown hair loose with fringes while decked up in a burgundy floral dress with a yellow turtleneck top underneath. Brooke also has her round red glasses on in the image on the left.

Right next to this image, a brunette woman in a pink bikini is seen standing in front of a swimming pool. This image on the right, which is quite racy, shows the woman sporting a navel piercing as well, further claiming it to be Anna Slotky from 2023. Several pages on Facebook shared the "Then and Now" photo of the former actress.

However, the claim is false as the woman depicted as an adult version of Brooke is not Anna Slotky. The sheen on the image makes it look like it was developed using artificial intelligence.

The viral image claiming what Slotky looks like in 2023. (Image via Facebook/Movies Unlocked)

Viral picture of Anna Slotky claimed to be "from 2023" is AI-generated

Slotky, who was born in 1981 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois did not pursue her acting career after appearing in a few movies as a child actor. She first appeared in Home Alone (1990) and then in its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). Slotky also played Ruth Ann Torkelson in the sitcom The Torkelsons (1991).

The former actress had a few other appearances in some other shows before she started being recognized as one of the McCallister siblings. Slotky's last acting credit was attributed as a guest star on the comedy-drama Get Real in 2000.

Slotky married James Reitano in 2011 and the couple share one child. Her social media profiles appear to be private. However, GroundGameLA, a non-profit organization shared a photo with the former actress in May 2022, where it can be seen how Brooke McCallister turned out as an adult. And it does not match the woman from the viral AI-generated photo.

Anna Rebecca Slotky Reitano (née Slotky; born June 30, 1981) is an American attorney and former actress. She is perhaps best known for her role as Ruth Ann in the television sitcom The Torkelsons.

She graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Occidental College in L.A., California, and later received her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of California's Davis School of Law. Slotky currently works as an attorney at the Barnes Law LLP firm after passing the California State Bar in 2009.

Anna Slotky ran for the rank of the Los Angeles County Judge in November 2022 but was defeated by Abby Baron.