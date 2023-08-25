What is a blue moon? How will the lunation affect your zodiac sign revealed

On August 30, 2023, the super blue moon will be seen in the night sky. Just as people come out of the Mercury retrograde in Virgo, they will be immediately hit with a super blue moon in Pisces. Astrologically, this lunar event will bring forth a new dreams and the impractical actions.

Astronomically, the super blue moon is the result of a rare coincidence of two lunar events. The supermoon refers to a time when the moon is closest to the Earth, while the blue moon suggests a time when a full moon appears twice in a month.

Expand Tweet

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit. Therefore, each month, there will be a point at which the moon will be the closest to the Earth, which is called the perigee. The point at which it is farthest from the earth is called the apogee. When a full moon is at the closest point to the earth, it is called a supermoon. The supermoon will appear larger and brighter than a normal full moon.

The moon has a cycle of 29.5 days, a little shorter than a full month on earth. This small gap results in the full moon sometimes occurring at the beginning and the end of a month. When a full moon occurs twice a month, it is called a blue moon. The moon will not be blue unless dust or smoke particles scatter away light waves, which may result in a slightly bluer appearance.

When a blue moon occurs, the moon is at the closest point to the earth, it is called a super blue moon, which is a rare phenomenon. A blue moon occurs every two or three years, while a super blue moon occurs irregularly, around every 10 years or more. The next occurrence of this phenomenon will be in 2037.

How will the super blue moon affect your zodiac sign

Aries: This is a time for self-reflection. It is advised to take a moment to slow down and recharge your spiritual and emotional energy while at the same time placing your trust in the universe and your intuition.

Taurus: Taureans will be surrounded by friends and fans around this phase. It is a time to make meaningful connections with like-minded people. Romantic pursuits are also encouraged at this time.

Gemini: To say your professional life will be eventful is an understatement. This is a time to gain a new perspective on your career. Trust your intuition and follow your ambition. You may receive promotions and accolades, but at the same time, the ending of a career during this time is not a bad thing, only a redirection of your professional path.

Expand Tweet

Cancer: Travel is in the cards for cancer. This is a time when you will be encouraged to venture into new uncharted territories. Moreover, your academic endeavors are also slated to see a shift.

Leo: Two things that will be prominent during this time are money and intimacy. This time should see you receive financial benefits, but make sure to address financial matters. In addition, you may feel intimate and vulnerable with your partner during this time, and those who don't have a partner, romantic relationships may be around the corner for them.

Virgo: Expect significant relationship changes. Grand events with long-term effects on relationships may be around the corner, whether it be an engagement, a promise, or other commitments. As such, long-term relationship prospects are high during this time.

Expand Tweet

Libra: Do not burn out during this time and ensure that everything is kept in balance, including your work and personal life and your physical and mental health. It will be a season of grinding, but at the same time, do not forget to take time for self-care.

Scorpio: It is a time for self-expression. Ooozing within you will be a pursuit of creative and artistic endeavors, which will be expressed eventually. Embrace your imagination and allow your inner romantic to flow freely.

Sagittarius: Always keep an eye out for changes and special events that may occur in your domestic life. This is a good time for you to reflect on your emotional connection with your family and embrace a change if needed.

Expand Tweet

Capricorn: Capricorns will be energized in the mind and engage in big pursuits aimed at intellectual stimulation and growth. This is a time for you to express your intellect to the world.

Aquarius: Money and investments galore. It is time for you to collect your checks, plan your finances, and optimize income streams. Along with the possibility of gaining more income, Aquarians will also feel the need for a more emotional level of connection and fulfillment - something beyond money.

Pisces: The super blue moon falls in the sign of Pisces, so it is time to manifest and grow to become a more confident and powerful version of yourself. Your dreams are now in reach and assert yourself to show everyone your significance.

Unlike the mercury retrograde, the super blue moon does not really lead to any communication breakdowns or astute negativity in general. The super blue moon in Pisces is a time when people will start having and pursuing visions and dreams, a time when rigid explanations fade away and people bask in the glory of abstract impracticality.

However, the lunar event's conjuncture with the Saturn retrograde in Pisces means that this time period will end up being a reality check on your visions, dreams, and emotional relationships.