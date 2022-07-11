What is Board and Batten siding? Two Battle on the Beach teams use the same design to decorate the exterior

The season 2 finale of Battle on the Beach aired on July 10 on HGTV at 9 pm. In the final episode titled Winning The Battle, the teams made the final touches and chose the exterior paints for their respective beach houses.

As shown on Battle on the Beach, Board and Batten siding is a beautiful way to make the exterior of the house look more trendy by adding wide vertical planks (boards) to the wall. The seams of the house are later covered by thin vertical plank strips (battens). Such a decorative piece helps in efficient use of resources and is very quick to assemble.

Most of the time, wide panels are used for primary siding, while batten strips add more of a decorative purpose to the whole design.

Two of the Battle on the Beach teams used this pattern tonight to impress the judges and local real estate experts. Alison's team covered the exterior design with a dark green shade, which looked bad to Ty's team. Taniya's team members also chose the same design but colored it light blue to give a more beachy vibe.

Roosevelt and Brandon regretted using the design pattern after seeing that another team had used the same exterior design.

What happened tonight on the season finale of Battle on the Beach?

Tonight on the season finale of Battle on the Beach, the teams made a final effort to improve the looks of their beach house. Each team was asked to use the remaining funds to paint the exterior of the house and was alloted $2000 to make any modifications or add anything new to the house.

Alison’s team decided to paint the beach house green. They realized their mistake later on as it turned out to be very dark and the other teams did not like the paint. They chose to use Board and Batten siding for the exterior.

Corey and Paige installed three different sitting areas on the balcony. The team later on used their extra $2000 to renovate the tiny powder room.

Ty’s team decided to go with an organic gray color and installed a fire pit on the balcony. They did it all with a tight budget of $2900. The team decided to paint the front door in a bright coral color.

Taniya’s team decided to use a light blue tone. The father-son duo installed "nice porch lights" on the balcony and added three different lounging spaces to the exterior of the beach house. They installed two ceiling fans and had the largest budget ($5,800) to modify the balcony. The two used the extra $2000 to solve the safety issue of the kids room, which the judges had pointed out in a previous episode.

Alison Victoria's team won the competition and the prize money of $50,000.

A look back at Battle on the Beach Season 2 Episode 5

Last week on Battle on the Beach, the teams were given a chance to add value to the beach houses by renovating the guest bedroom and bathroom. The teams put in a lot of effort to make their rooms appear bigger. Taniya’s team, who had won the Kid’s room challenge, decided to build a powder room and an ensuite in the house. Taniya called herself the 'mama' mentor of Roosevelt and Brandyn.

The team revealed that their renovations were almost finished, and so was their budget. Roosevelt did not like how big the bathtub was. The team decided to take on the risk and built a second ensuite for the guest bathroom. It was a risky decision since the main bedroom already had one. They also added a small powder room in the leftover space, adding half a bath.

The team applied a soffit ceiling to the bedroom and a shiplap to the back wall of the bedroom. The team also added scones and hardwood to the room. They did all of this within a budget of $17,000.

Ty’s team renovated the guest room by painting the walls and adding a custom decorative wall made out of rectangular kitchen cabinets. They decided to use vinyl flooring and build a window, which gave them a surplus since none of the other teams had a proper ventilation system.

The judges liked the ensuite and said it was "the best functioning bathroom."

Alison’s team took a completely different approach by adding a bunk bed system in the guest room to add more space, but the judges felt that the ‘bunk system’ was simply plywood with a mattress and did not like it. They were the only team to add a standalone shower instead of a tub.

Ty’s team won the challenge.

The episode description reads,

"The three teams face a dual challenge as they tackle the guest bedroom and bathroom in a final push to completely transform their beach home's interior space."

Battle on the Beach Season 2 featured three famous renovators of HGTV - Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak- mentoring three teams of up-and-coming renovators to help them win $50,000. HGTV has not confirmed Season 3 of Battle on the Beach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far