What did Brandon Kapas do? Incident explored as a Roman Catholic priest among three dead in shooting rampage

Brandon Kapas, a 24-year-old man, is at the center of a shooting rampage that resulted in three deaths, including that of a retired Roman Catholic priest on January 28. Palm Bay police provided details in a news conference.

The violence erupted on Forgal Avenue NE during a domestic disturbance call at approximately 2:07 p.m. on Sunday. Among the victims identified is Robert Hoeffner, a retired Catholic priest, who was allegedly counseling the accused suspect, Brandon Kapas. Sally Hoeffner, the sister of the priest, and William, identified as Kapas' grandfather, were also fatally shot during the incident.

Chief Mario Augello of the Palm Bay Police revealed that Brandon Kapas, after shooting two police officers, was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Shooting rampage by Brandon Kapas claims three lives

The usual Sunday afternoon quickly turned into a tense situation when officers from the Palm Bay Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Kapas family home on Forgal Avenue NE around 2:07 p.m.

Upon their arrival at 2:19 p.m., officers were met by an uncle who informed them of disruptive behavior by his nephew, 24-year-old Brandon Kapas, during a family birthday celebration. The uncle expressed concerns to the police, indicating that Kapas might be armed.

As officers attempted to engage with Kapas, who had stepped out of the home, he began walking away, showing a lack of cooperation, as reported by Crime Online. As Kapas swiftly walked down the driveway towards his vehicle, he continued to show non-cooperation with the officers.

When Brandon Kapas refused to cooperate once again, officers deployed a stun gun, but it wasn't very effective, as confirmed by Chief Mario Augello. A brief struggle ensued between the officers and Kapas, leading to an attempt to subdue him with a taser. Unfortunately, Kapas managed to reach for his handgun during the scuffle and opened fire on the police.

Officers Stephen Ball and Nicholas Franze sustained gunshot wounds, with Ball injured in the arm and Franze in the leg. The situation escalated when William Kapas Sr., the grandfather of the suspect, attempted to intervene but tragically lost his life in the process.

Augello said:

“The grandfather was trying to help.”

In response to the threat, officers returned fire, ultimately ending Brandon Kapas' life. One officer was released from the hospital on Monday, while another underwent successful surgery. The injured officers were later identified as Stephen Ball and Nicholas Franze.

During the search of Kapas' vehicle, officials uncovered an arsenal of weapons, leaving Chief Augello uncertain about the suspect's intentions. "Our officers' actions yesterday prevented something even more tragic or devastating from happening, and potentially what could have been an active shooter scenario," Augello remarked, as reported by WESH.

Further investigation led officials to an address associated with the vehicle's registration. However, it turned out not to belong to the suspect. When investigators visited the address to contact the vehicle owners, they made a grim discovery: two additional deceased victims. Preliminary findings, as stated by Augello, indicate that both were shot.

The Diocese of Orlando later identified these two victims as the Rev. Robert Hoeffner, also known as Father Bob, and his sister, Sally. The siblings, known for their dedication to helping others, became unintended victims of the tragedy, as reported by Florida Today.

Community mourns the loss of Brandon Kapas' victims

A family member revealed to WESH 2 that the 78-year-old grandfather was William Kapas Sr. Chief Augello, and the family shared that William Kapas Sr. bravely chased after the suspect in an attempt to stop him.

William Kapas Sr., visiting Palm Bay from Kentucky to celebrate his sister's birthday, found himself caught up in the incident.

Elizabeth Rivera, a neighbor, shared with Channel 9 on Tuesday that Brandon Kapas' victims, Father Bob and his sister, Sally, were known for fostering kids many years ago, describing them as "very caring and loving people."

Chief Augello emphasized that the investigation remains fluid and active, with the relationship between the two additional victims and the alleged shooter still unknown at this time.

In previous legal encounters, Brandon Kapas had been arrested last year for a DUI and reckless driving and in 2019 for another DUI and resisting arrest, as reported by WOFL.