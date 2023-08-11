What is Brody Jenner’s daughter’s name? The Hills alum and Tia Blanco welcome first child together

The Hills alum Brody Jenner and his fiancée, professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, have been buzzing with excitement as they embrace the joyous journey of parenthood. The couple recently took to their Instagram accounts to share the heartwarming news of their first child's arrival, a baby girl name Honey Raye Jenner, born on July 29, 2023.

On Thursday, August 11, 2023, Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco gave a sneak peek to their fans on how their birthing journey unfolded. The couple was seen to have opted for home birth, as soon as they welcomed their baby girl, the couple looked more than happy. Sharing the same sentiment with their fans and family, the couple captioned the video,

"We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th. Momma and baby are in perfect health."

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco welcomed their daughter on July 29, 2023

The wait is over, and the newest member of Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's family has made her grand entrance. The couple shared their happiness through a joint Instagram post recently, showcasing a captivating moment from the water birth of Honey Raye.

In the shared video, Blanco can be seen holding their precious daughter against her chest as Brody lovingly supports her. The couple's joy is palpable as they express their overwhelming love and gratitude, further written in the caption,

"We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's journey to becoming parents has been marked by love, excitement, and shared experiences. The couple's engagement earlier this summer in June 2023 was a moment of joy, and their baby shower took on even more significance as they celebrated not only their impending parenthood but also their commitment to each other as they got engaged on that same day.

In a touching Youtube video shared on their channel, the couple shared snippets of their engagements, pregnancy journey, and thoughts on parenthood. Jenner, who has experienced the challenges of fatherhood in his own upbringing, expressed his eagerness to embrace a different path: "I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," he shared.

Brody Jenner's mother Linda Thompson's reaction to the news

The news of Honey Raye's arrival has sparked an outpouring of love and well-wishes from family, friends, and fans alike. Brody Jenner's mother, actress, and Emmy-winning songwriter Linda Thompson, shared her joy at being present for the labor and delivery, in an Instagram post she wrote,

"I can finally reveal that a beautiful baby girl was born on July 29 to my son, Brody, and his lovely fiancé, Tia! I feel so extraordinarily blessed, privileged, and grateful to them that I was asked to be there for the labor and delivery."

She further commended Tia Blanco for showing resilience throughout her journey,

"Tia is not only a champion surfer, she is a champion of life! And Brody was the absolute perfect supportive and loving partner to her during this intense, spiritual, powerful & beautiful time."

Previously Brody Jenner got married to Kaitlynn Carter in June 2018 in Indonesia, however, they called it quits the following year. Then The Hills alum started dating Balnco in 2022 and they made it official in June 2023.