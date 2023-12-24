What did Cardi B and Offset do? Former couple sued over unpaid rent and allegedly trashing property of vacation home

Cardi B, the American rapper, and her estranged husband Offset have been accused of allegedly not paying rent and damaging a California vacation home in in Beverly Hills, California.

On December 22, 2023, this Friday, court documents obtained by Page Six, showed that the landlord claims the couple left the property in October without notice after occupying the luxurious home since early 2022.

As per the court filing, the Clout collaborators were behind on rent and utility payments before departure. As per XXL, the two haven't been getting along this month, as seen by Cardi's social media breakup confirmation and their unfollowing of each other on Instagram.

Cardi B and Offset accused of property damage and failing to pay rent for vacation home

Cardi B and Offset were recently sued for allegedly skipping out on bills and trashing their Beverly Hills, California, vacation home. They abruptly left the property in October without giving any notice to the landlord.

According to the court documents, they had not paid the rent and utility payments before leaving the estate. Cardi B and her husband were also accused of inflicting "significant property damage" to the mansion by the owner, as per Us Weekly.

The damage reportedly included permanent scratches in the tile floors, rugs, and curtains, holes in the walls, and broken furniture. There were alleged burn marks on counters, cabinets, and tables. The estimated cost of damage in total has reportedly been calculated for up to $85,000, as per Page Six.

Cardi B and Offset have not given a statement regarding the lawsuit. The lawsuit comes on the heels of the couple’s very public relationship drama between the couple that began this month.

Cardi and Offset have allegedly split up

Cardi B and her husband Offset, unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month. The WAP rapper went on an Instagram Live on December 4, and said,

"We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ B*tch, I’m taking that sh*t to the f*cking heart! You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too."

On December 11, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had broken up after more than six years of marriage, as per XXL. On December 15, Cardi publicly bashed her husband on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling him a "b*tch." She went on a Live the same day and said,

"Cause you a f*cking talk to a n*gg* and a muthaf*cka will play in your f*cking face over and over and over and over again. And still be like, 'Watch. Watch what I'm about to do. Watch what I'm about to say.' And it's so f*cking sad that a n*gg*-yo this n*gg* really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl."

Offset has not responded to Cardi's recent Lives on social media. The couple secretly tied the knot in September 2017. They have since welcomed daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, as per People.

The estranged couple are set to perform at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami for New Year’s Eve, despite their alleged break up.