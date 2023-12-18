What is the Christmas Mawi'omi? New Lennox Island tradition explored 

Christmas has almost arrived, and each part of the world is embroiled in traditions. While December 25 is the main event, joyful celebrations light up different parts of the world at different times, each with its unique flair, bringing together people from all over the world to celebrate the holidays with enthusiasm.

The celebrations often cover a wide range of traditions ranging from treasured religious memories to the joyful act of decorating trees, viewing holiday movies, or baking delicious cookies.

One of the most unique traditions is the Christmas Mawi'omi, celebrated on Lennox Island, in Canada. The island located on the northeastern coast of Canada is home to the Lennox Island First Nation, of the Mi'kmaq people. As they inaugurate a new Christmas tradition, people are curious to know more about it.

Lennox Island First Nation inaugurated Christmas Mawi'omi on December 16, 2023

Children engaged in a traditional Mi'kmaw dance during the Mawi'omi (image via CBC)

Although the Lennox Island First Nation had previously held holiday parties, it introduced the Christmas Mawi'omi on Saturday, December 16, 2023, hoping to start a new holiday custom. The goal of the new gathering is to teach the next generation about the community's customs and recover Mi'kmaw culture by incorporating it into yuletide traditions.

Situated in Malpeque Bay, off the northwest coast of Prince Edward Island, Canada, lies what is known as Lennox Island. The Lennox Island First Nation is home to the Mi'kmaq community, who are indigenous to this island in Canada.

Mawi'omi refers to the tradition of gathering followed on the island that includes feasts, food vendors, singers, drummers, dancers, customary rituals, and much more. Onsite camping is also hosted free of charge. The yuletide Mawi'omi was celebrated on the island for the first time and marks the onset of a new holiday tradition meant to increase harmony and strengthen the bond of the small island community.

The Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors delivered a mix of traditional Mi'kmaw music and beloved Christmas carols, utilizing traditional Mi'kmaw instruments such as drums and the ji'kmaqn, a black ash instrument that is frequently played together with the ko'jua, a traditional Mi'kmaw dance. The day also had dancing competitions and ko'jua instruction sessions in the store.

Chief Darlene Bernard (second from left) celebrates the event with members of the community (image via CBC)

Chief of the community, Darlene Bernard, had the following to say, as per CBC News:

"Any opportunity that we get that's going to … reinforce the work that we're doing … to revitalize our language and our culture, then that's a great thing. There's still a lot of the traditional … Santa and all of those things, but let's incorporate some teaching for our kids."

She further added:

"It's very gratifying because we work so, so hard and everyone here in this community is interested in the revitalization of our language and our culture. At our Christmas concert the children sang O Holy Night in Mi'kmaw and I had tears in my eyes.… It was the first time that they sang a song like that, that's so complex like that, in our language."

In order to preserve them for future generations, the community also wrote down the Christmas customs they had grown up practicing on the island. One tale went about how neighbors would place their Christmas trees, still decked out in ornaments and tinsel, on the ice all around the property.

The celebration of Mawi'omi on the island marks the start of a great tradition and holds significance for the indigenous ancient settlers of the island.