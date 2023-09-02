What is Coldplay’s new lawsuit about? Details explored as former manager sues the band for over $12 million

Coldplay, the British rock band, is getting sued by Dave Holmes, their former manager, as per Variety. Forbes reported that Holmes has allegedly claimed that the band owed him £10 million or $12 million in commissions that are still unpaid.

Forbes' report also says that the manager is accusing the group of backing out of a contract which would renew his position after his previous contract expired. Holmes claimed that Coldplay refused to honor the conversation of the contract renewal. He is now suing them over the same and has also demanded "payment of a reasonable charge" for the work he has done so far.

In his lawsuit, Dave Holmes has alleged that Coldplay tried to demote him

Coldplay, one of the highest-selling bands of this generation is getting sued by their former manager, Dave Holmes, who worked with the group for more than two decades, first starting from the 2005 release of their third album, X&Y, all the way to their yet unreleased 10th, 11th, and 12th albums.

On September 1, 2023, news broke out that Holmes had filed a lawsuit against the group in the U.K. High Court over pending commissions and the group not honoring their prior contract.

Holmes claimed that he was helping with the preparations of the unreleased albums and the upcoming 2024-25 Music of the Spheres tour when his contract ended. The group members had previously reassured him that his contract would be renewed. However, he was allegedly let go and not compensated for his work up until the end of the contract.

Dave Holmes' work included managing logistics, preparing budget plans, supervising the recordings and performances of the songs, and aiding with touring preparations, as per Forbes.

The manager also accused the Hymn For The Weekend band of trying to change his designation and demote him to Head of Touring, according to the lawsuit,

Dave Holmes was reportedly paid between 8% to 13% in commission for his work in the eighth and ninth albums, Everyday Life and Music of the Spheres, as per Variety. Holmes is now demanding the same rate of commission for his contribution to the unreleased albums of the group.

The Viva La Vida band has been paid $44 million in advance for the 10th album and $38 million for their 11th and 12th albums, as per UNILAD.

Holmes' lawyers have said that the alternative is "payment of reasonable charge."

Response from both parties

According to Variety, the British band's team has now released a statement, saying:

"Dave Holmes’ management contract with Coldplay expired at the end of 2022, at which point they decided not to start a new one. The matter is now in the hands of Coldplay’s lawyers and the claims are being vigorously disputed."

Variety also reported that Dave Holmes' lawsuit included that the band had warned the plaintiff that they would file "significant counterclaim" along with any defense prior to Dave's official filing of the suit.

In a statement to media outlets, Holmes lawyer remarked:

"Dave Holmes successfully managed Coldplay for more than 22 years, steering them to be one of the most successful bands in music history. Now, as the legal case shows, Coldplay is refusing to honor Dave’s management contract and pay him what he is owed.”

Dave Holmes' lawsuit is currently ongoing. None of the British band's members, including Chris Martin, have made an official statement on the matter.