What did Dane Cook say about Kate Hudson? Glass Onion star trolls 'My Best Friend's Girl' co-star over worst kiss comment 

Kate Hudson recently took Vanity Fair’s lie-detector test and revealed the best onscreen kisses she shared with several of her past costars. When presented with a photo of her My Best Friend's Girl co-star Dane Cook, the actress made a face and laughed before saying:

“Oh, no... no. Canceled!”

Hudson’s response comes nearly eight years after Cook said Hudson was his worst onscreen kiss during a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. At the time, Cook said:

“I think she purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene. I had to burn her on that one!”

However, during a recent appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Cook said that he and Hudson had “so much fun” while filming their 2008 movie and said that they were “pals.”

My Best Friend's Girl is a 2008 romantic comedy film directed by Howard Deutch, starring Dane Cook, Kate Hudson, Jason Biggs, Diora Baird, Lizzy Caplan and Alec Baldwin in the main roles. It was released on September 19, 2008.

Cook plays the role of helpline operator Sherman “Tank” Turner, while Hudson plays his love interest Alexis. Tank is hired by his roommate and best friend Dustin (Jason Biggs) to take the latter’s former girlfriend Alexis on a lousy date to make her realize Dustin’s greatness as her boyfriend.

However, things take a dramatic turn and Tank faces the test of friendship when he and Alexis starts developing romantic feelings for each other.

Actress Kate Hudson and her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Janelle Monae recently took Vanity Fair’s lie-detector test where the former opened up about her previous onscreen kisses with former co-stars.

Speaking about her onscreen kisses with Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold co-star Matthew McConaughey, Hudson dubbed Crudup as a “gentle kisser”:

“I think Billy is a gentler kisser. I wouldn't say better. Definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss.”

As Monae joked that she could “read between the lines” of the comparison, Hudson explained:

“[Billy's is] like theater, it's like Stanislavski, and [Matthew's is] like, Longhorns, you know what I mean?”

Hudson further mentioned that her best on-screen kiss that “beats them all” was with her Dr. T & the Women co-star Liv Tyler, who was also her childhood friend:

“To this day, we are like, ‘Why didn't we go for it more with our making out?’ She has the softest lips of them all. Oh my God, those lips, those Tyler lips.”

Despite McConaughey not being Hudson's favorite onscreen kiss, the Daily Mail reported that the actress rooted in him getting the role as her co-star in the 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as the duo “had an energy together.” Hudson shared:

“I'm such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with.”

Speaking about working with McConaughey, Kate Hudson added:

“We both have a competitive spirit, we're both super athletic. We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything. He's razor-focused.”

The Fabletics founder also shared that she was given “approval on everything” for the Paramount Pictures film, allowing her to name McConaughey as her first choice to portray the role of Ben Barry opposite her character Andie Anderson.

