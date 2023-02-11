What is Dean Cain’s net worth? Masters of Illusion host’s fortune explored ahead of season nine premiere

Actor, producer, and television personality Dean Cain is set to host the brand new season of CW’s Masters of Illusion which will premiere on February 11, 2023.

The series will showcase the best illusionists and magicians in the world, executing their magic tricks in front of a live studio audience. Audiences are shown the performances in a jam-packed show with reality-bending, mind-blowing magic.

Masters of Illusion @cw_illusion How are they doing that?! New episodes of #MastersOfIllusion premieres Saturday, February 11. Stream free next day only on The CW. How are they doing that?! New episodes of #MastersOfIllusion premieres Saturday, February 11. Stream free next day only on The CW. https://t.co/DZHJ0H24jy

Dean Cain is known for playing the role of Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

The 56-year-old star is also a former professional footballer who has hosted TV shows like Ripley's Believe it or Not!, Bloopers, and Masters of Illusion. Dean Cain has been a part of films and shows like Rat Race, and Out of Time, and even played the role of Clark Kent aka Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Cain, whose net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $8 million, also made an appearance on the sports drama show Hit the Floor.

Born in 1966 to Roger Tanaka and actress Sharon Thomas Cain in Mount Clemens, Michigan, Dean Cain has been a prominent face in the American entertainment industry. When Dean was three, his mother married director Christopher Cain.

Dean Cain enrolled at Princeton University after graduating, where he joined the football team and established a school record with 12 interceptions in the 1987 season. Cain earned a BA in history in 1988. Shortly after joining the NFL's Buffalo Bills, a knee injury ended Cain's professional football career.

He had participated in his stepfather's 1984 film, The Stone Boy, but before landing his breakout role as Clark Kent/Superman, he worked on several commercials and television assignments. These included A Different World and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Dean, a Republican by registration, backed John McCain in 2008, Rick Perry in 2012, and Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. For these endorsements, especially the latter, Cain has received a lot of criticism.

He has made multiple statements on Twitter that have left netizens in shock. He even once made a statement about physically assaulting a 17-year-old demonstrator. Cain has also appeared on various conservative media sources, including Fox News.

At the height of his fame, Dean Cain spent $725,000 in 1997 to purchase a 35-acre plot of land in Basalt, Colorado. He then built a few buildings on the property, including a luxurious cottage of 4,400 square feet.

In 2011, Dean tried to sell this house for $9.5 million. He pulled the listing and subsequently relisted it for $5.5 million in 2015. In the end, he took the $3.6 million in December 2015.

Dean most recently made an appearance in the movie Paul's Promise, which was nominated for the Plugged In Movie Awards' Best Christian Movie category.

The actor has made most of his fortune through his work in the entertainment industry.

All about CW's Master of Illusions season nine

Season nine of Master of Illusions will feature modern illusionists, escape artists, and performers demonstrating incredible magic in front of a studio audience. Their feats range from puzzling interactive mind magic to funny comedic routines.

Cast members appearing on the first episode include:

Ed Alonzo

Xavier Mortimer

Eric Buss

Farrell Dillon

Alexandra Duvivier

Deadly Games

The show's host Dean Cain says that he's had a great time on the show and that it's been a lot of fun. He claims that when he watches the show, he is just as astounded as the audience is. He even says that when watching the show, he is shocked that none of the illusionists become tense or make mistakes.

Masters of Illusion season nine will be packed with jaw-dropping situations for which the fans are eagerly waiting

Episode one of Masters of Illusion season nine premieres on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET only on CW and PIX11.

