What are Disney’s 100 Years Cards? How to collect amid collaboration with TikTok

Disney just turned 100 years old and has partnered up with TikTok to release a plethora of fun content and user-engaged activities to commemorate its 100th anniversary. As a part of this collaboration, the entertainment giant released the "Disney100 hub," a dedicated section in the content creation platform, entirely for content owned by the company.

Starting October 16, 2023, fans have been able to create videos using music and effects from the entertainment company. They can also watch video clips, play trivia games, and finally collect and trade digital character cards. The 100 Years cards are a range of unique digital cards featuring iconic characters from across all the company's properties. Once a person has collected all the cards, they will be rewarded with a unique profile frame.

Expand Tweet

How to collect Disney’s 100 Years Cards

In order to collect all the 100 Years Cards, fans can follow these steps

Step 1: Open the TikTok app from a mobile device

Step 2: Go to the For You page

Step 3: Search for "Disney 100" and click on the first result that shows up

Step 4: Click on the Disney 100 banner that appears on top of the results (If you are unable to find the banner, click on this link)

Step 5: You will be directed to the Disney 100 homepage, where you can find all the character cards.

Step 6: On visiting the page, you will be able to collect 3 cards. Click on each card to collect them.

If one gets a repeat of any particular character, they will be able to share it with their friends, provided that they follow them on TikTok.

The unique cards include characters from all properties owned by the company ranging from Mickey Mouse and Elsa, to Iron Man and Darth Vader. If all the characters for the week are collected, the user will be rewarded with a unique character-themed profile frame.

Users can also complete a plethora of Daily Challenges to increase their chances of collecting all the characters. Apart from a quiz, the challenges also include engagement-based activities like following a Disney page, posting a video, opening the Disney+ app, and more. Only one of each activity can be completed in a day. Each activity rewards users with 1-3 cards.

Expand Tweet

Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Asad Ayaz, called the collaboration with TikTok, a "first-of-its-kind experience". He further stated in a press release put out by the company that TikTok has become a "go-to destination" for fans of the brand. These fans often use the platform to create, engage, and connect with their favorite films, shows, characters, and experiences.

He added that the company was "thrilled to partner" with the short-video-sharing app to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the beloved company.

Expand Tweet

Global Head of Content, TikTok, Nicole Iacopetti also spoke about how the company had an "incredible legacy" of iconic films, series, brands, parks, and characters. Nicole added that all of these have brought joy and excitement to the global community. She also stated that TikTok looked forward to further collaborations with the company. She was quoted in the press release as saying that they were thrilled to partner with the company to celebrate its "undeniable impact" on entertainment and on families across the world.

She added that they started the campaign by giving "TikTok's passionate community" of the entertainment company's fans unique access to content and experiences they wouldn't find anywhere else.

The 100-year event will only be available in 24 regions across the world and only to TikTok users who are above the age of eighteen. It is also a limited-time event, starting October 16, and lasting for four weeks.