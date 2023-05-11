What does DNI mean on TikTok? Slang term explained

One may have noticed the frequent use of the acronym "DNI" on TikTok and other social media platforms. Sometimes it's even written on the profile bios of users. The abbreviation stands for "Do Not Interact."

TikTok holds one of the largest user bases among other social media platforms. With so many people worldwide using TikTok on a daily basis, the number of acronyms and slang terms keeps increasing.

darling 🍎 @fellowdarling



#plushstarfever Cassie hangs up his drawings on her fridge, DNI if You disagree.... Cassie hangs up his drawings on her fridge, DNI if You disagree....#plushstarfever https://t.co/ERXGaSfKoM

Some of these terms originated on TikTok and then spread across other social media apps, including Instagram, Twitter, and more. DNI is a term commonly found on both TikTok and Twitter, and the acronym is used mainly in videos or photo captions and sometimes also in comments.

For instance, an individual on TikTok who is sharing content that requires adult supervision or viewers' discretion, the user can add "minors DNI" in the caption. It is done in a strict gesture to prevent users under the age of 18 from engaging with that specific content.

dean ៸៸ 🫐﹒ @laylamyIove putting "minors dni" in my bio 2 seconds after turning 18 putting "minors dni" in my bio 2 seconds after turning 18

Posts containing this acronym do not necessarily have to be something NSFW. It can also be a post that deals with triggering topics such as abuse or trauma, or some form of extreme violence.

Different examples of using the TikTok acronym "DNI"

Although the abbreviation mostly acts as a content warning, it is not exclusively used by content creators that way.

One can also use the term in certain comment threads where engagement from random users is not expected. If a person posts adult content or triggering content that may not be ideal for minors to engage in, then that individual can include the abbreviation in their profile bio to steer clear of minors’ indulgence.

Additionally, users can include the acronym in their bio if they do not want a certain group of people with different ideologies to interact with them. For example, if a Twitter user is a Trump supporter and does not wish to engage in any conversation whatsoever with a Democrat, can put up a “Democrats DNI” in their bio so that they don’t have to encounter someone later only to find out they share different political inclinations.

However, it is not just limited to political inclinations or one's general ideologies in life. Some people often use "DNI" in a non-serious petty manner. For example, if a person does not want to converse with people who do not use proper grammar, syntax, or punctuation, they can make a post about it asking a certain group of people not to interact with them.

STEVEN 🫐|| my body type is APPLE?? @weallhatemars dni if you don't use the oxford comma dni if you don't use the oxford comma

Other frequently-used internet slags

Internet slangs are almost endless in number by now. Every other day, a new acronym surfaces online to add to the lingo. While it’s difficult for certain users to keep up with all the new terms, some of these abbreviations or phrases are also fun to learn. Acronyms are also convenient for particular spaces with character limits.

A few other popular internet slangs include “flex”, “lowkey”, “slay”, etc. The word “flex” refers to someone who brags about something or shows something off, but not in a way that evokes negative reactions. For example, if an influencer or an actor dressed in just a Calvin Klein jacket posts some photos with the logo of CK prominent on the picture and their six-pack abs on view, it can be called a flex.

EM⁷ bangtankosmos 🥢 D-DAY @btskosmos1306



#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN



God the flex in the outfit I need that video to drop JUNGKOOK 🫠🫠🫠 God the flex in the outfit I need that video to drop JUNGKOOK 🫠🫠🫠#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEINhttps://t.co/VtqiRI0ooU

Lowkey is used when someone discreetly wants to do something and does not want to be too obvious about it.

Slay is quite similar to the phrase “killed it.” It refers to someone or something really cool and charming. For example, a celebrity at the Met Gala dressing up in alignment with the theme and looking absolutely eye-catching and gorgeous. In that case, viewers can say that the celebrity slayed the look.

Poll : 0 votes