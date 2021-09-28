What is Dog the Bounty Hunter's success rate? Reality star claims he found campsite allegedly linked to Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter, aka Duane Chapman, has pledged to find Brian Laundrie, who went missing after being deemed a “person of interest” in the disappearance and homicide investigation of Gabby Petito.

The popular bounty hunter has been searching for the 23-year-old in the woods of Florida and recently claimed to have found a campground allegedly linked to the fugitive. Chapman told Fox News that he has received multiple tips related to the investigation so far:

"We've gotten over 1,000 leads… So we're going through all those leads. I would say within 48 hours, we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at."

He also claimed that Brian went to the campsite with his parents earlier this month but only two of them left the venue:

"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here. We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter even mentioned that the trio spent time in Fort De Soto Park twice this month, between September 1-3 and 6-8:

“Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure."

Dog the Bounty Hunter said he joined the manhunt for Brian Laundrie as the general public wanted him to investigate the case using his vast array of experience in the field.

Duane Chapman’s career highlights as Dog the Bounty Hunter

Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter (Image via Getty Images)

Duane Chapman rose to fame after his appearance on the A&E reality TV series titled Dog the Bounty Hunter. The show documented his journey as a bounty hunter and highlighted his expertise in catching fugitives.

However, the 68-year-old has not always been on the right side of the law. He has been convicted of robbery nearly 18 times in his life and also served a year-and-a-half in the Texas State Penitentiary in the past.

Dog the Bounty Hunter decided to serve the law during his time in prison. His journey as a bounty hunter began after he tackled a fellow prison inmate during an attempted prison break and saved him from getting shot.

The former bail bondsman went on to work as a bounty hunter for more than 40 years of his life. He is best known for tracking down Andrew Luster, the heir of Max Factor cosmetics, who was convicted of criminal offenses against multiple women.

According to an interview with The New York Times, Dog the Bounty Hunter has successfully captured more than 10,000 fugitives throughout his lifetime. Therefore, his decision to find the missing Brian Laundrie was well-received by the public.

Dog the Bounty Hunter told Fox News that he received several requests to join the sensational investigation:

"We had a lot of requests that I get in on this. This is what I do for a living, for 45 years."

The reality star immediately visited Brian’s North Port home but his parents refused to speak to him:

"The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me. The reputation is, 'He gives you a second chance. He's gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.' "

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito left for a camping trip in July. On September 1, the former returned to his parents’ home without his fiance. Gabby was then found dead in Wyoming after weeks of disappearance.

Meanwhile, Brian was reported missing amid the investigation on September 17. The FBI recently issued an arrest warrant for the craftsman for use of an unauthorized debit card and bank fraud charges.

Police officials have launched a vast search operation for Brian but failed to find him despite large-scale efforts. However, Dog the Bounty Hunter told The Daily Mail he is determined to find the missing youngster:

"I will find him… We've got a lot of leads. I can't tell you more but we are getting leads every 10 minutes.”

He also told the outlet that Brian Laudrie is not an “experienced criminal”:

“I think he’s young enough, not an experienced criminal, but what is his greatest experience? Outdoorsman. — that’s what he does the best. I don’t think he can shoplift, live on the run, live in cheap hotels. On a one-to-10 [scale] he’s probably a six, compared to the outdoorsmen and some of the guys I’ve captured."

The latest lead from Dog the Bounty Hunter about Brian’s alleged campsite link has given hope to people eager for Gabby Petito to find justice. Chapman has reportedly informed officials about the campground and is waiting for their next move.

However, it remains to be seen if Dog the Bounty Hunter’s contribution will culminate in a positive end to the search for Brian Laundrie.

Edited by Siddharth Satish