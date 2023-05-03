What did Dustie Waring do? Accusations against Between the Buried and Me guitarist explored

American guitarist Dustie Waring has been accused of s*xually assaulting an alleged fan five years ago. On April 30, an anonymous woman using a throwaway account took to the social media platform Reddit and posted a lengthy confession about what allegedly happened to her.

In a post titled, "I Need To Share Something About Dustie," the anonymous woman said she had been afraid to share the story about an incident that occurred five years ago.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic mention of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The woman said she met Dustie Waring five years ago after attending a Between The Buried And Me concert. She stated that the guitarist r*ped her in the bathroom, which resulted in an unwanted pregnancy, and she ultimately had to abort.

Moreover, she had bruises on her hips and wrists and was left with some vaginal pain. The anonymous lady shared screenshots of her chat with the guitarist to prove her point.

After the allegations went viral, a rep for Dustie Waring issued a statement to the news outlet LambGoat, stating:

"Dustie Waring of BTBAM/Glass Casket is aware of the allegations and working on a statement that is both sensitive to victims of s*xual assault but also sufficiently communicates their adamant denial of these allegations."

What exactly did the anonymous woman reveal about her encounter with Dustie Waring?

As per her lengthy Reddit post, the alleged incident began after she had been drinking for a while during the day. After the concert, she was with some friends in a nearby bar where Dustie Waring was said to have come in for a drink. Like any fan, the woman went up to the guitarist and told him she liked his music.

She then claimed that Waring made a deliberate effort to make her even more drunk than she already was. As he continued to purchase her alcohol and kiss her at the bar, she claims that her memory of the evening begins to diminish. Then she recalls waking up at home with injuries on her hips and wrists, along with some vaginal discomfort.

The woman revealed that she learned via a friend that they had gotten into an argument with Waring for pushing more booze on the lady and attempting to take advantage of her.

The friend reportedly informed the lady that the two of them were nowhere to be found until they discovered the claimed victim in a situation where she "could barely stand up or string a sentence together." They then returned home.

After learning all this, the woman said she texted Waring to validate all the details, including the penetrating intercourse during the rendezvous. She discovered she was pregnant weeks later and then decided to abort it.

In the years since the incident, the woman claims to have undergone therapy and has been diagnosed with PTSD.

“It took me a few months to truly process and understand what happened. I was a huge BTBAM fan and I respected Dustie so much. I just wanted to meet one of my idols and he saw that as an opportunity to ensure I was blackout drunk, and completely take advantage of me. I’ve blamed myself for so long. I’m tired of this haunting me. It nearly killed me."

Dustie Waring will not be performing on Between The Buried And Me's upcoming tour

On May 3, the band Between The Buried And Me issued a statement after allegations against Dustie went viral. In the upcoming Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour, the 38-year-old guitarist will not perform, and the band will have a "session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates."

BTBAM @btbamofficial Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates. Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates. https://t.co/ZJS6o9tlzW

The band did not reveal the reason behind his absence. As of this article's writing, Dustie Waring is yet to comment on the allegations put against him.

