What is EcoMap Technologies? All about Pava LaPere's $7 million startup company in the wake of tech CEO tragedy

On the morning of Monday, September 25, Baltimore police responded to an anonymous 911 call and reached the luxury Mount Vernon apartment of tech CEO (Chief Ecosystem Officer) Pava LaPere, only to discover her lying dead inside. As per the Baltimore Sun, she was murdered by blunt force trauma inside her home.

The news outlet further reported that the victim not only lived but also worked in the same building from which she ran her $7 million startup named EcoMap Technologies, which is an information and navigation-based tech company.

So far, the motive behind the murder has not been identified by Baltimore police, but an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old suspect named Jason Dean Billingsley has been issued, as per Fox News. However, what relation the suspect shared with the victim remains undisclosed. The case is currently under investigation.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Pava LaPere was 26 years old and a native of Tucson, Arizona, who lived alone in her apartment. Baltimore Sun also reported that her company EcoMap Technologies had filed a missing person’s report with Baltimore police, a few hours before she was found dead.

Pava LaPere founded EcoMap Technologies in December 2018

Pava LaPere, whose full name is Pava Marie LaPere was a student at John Hopkins University in Maryland. At the age of 22, she co-founded the information-based tech company called EcoMap Technologies from her university dorm room in December 2018.

As per Daily Mail, the Baltimore-based startup of Pava LaPere was worth $7 million, most of which was raised via funding in the last 1 and a half years.

For her achievement, Pava LaPere found a place in the prestigious Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2023. She was also a recipient of Baltimore’s 40 Under 40 and Maryland’s 25 Under 25 lists for her innovative and impactful work.

As per LaPere’s LinkedIn profile, EcoMap Technologies is a firm that “uses technology to automate the process of digitizing ecosystems, from entrepreneurial communities to industry sectors, to corporate networks, and beyond.”

It further said how the company’s “proprietary tech” enabled platforms which were full of up-to-date information about resources, organizations, businesses, and individuals within any community; basically, helped answer the question “Who is doing what?” and helped them navigate any ecosystem, anywhere anytime.

Not only that but as per the official website of Pava LaPere’s company, it helped “organizations to engage stakeholders” and “provide valuable data on the makeup of any given ecosystem.”

The website also states that the workforce of EcoMap Technologies is comprised of a 30-plus team and 7 departments, with 50 percent female employees and 50 percent with people of color. Some of the renowned clients of Pava’s company include The Aspen Institute, Meta, the WXR Fund, and the T. Rowe Price Foundation among others.

On Tuesday, EcoMap Technologies issued a statement on their social media about LaPere’s demise. The statement read:

“With profound sadness and shock, EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Founder and CEO, Pava LaPere…Our deepest condolences are with her her family, friends, and loved ones during these incredibly devastating times.”

The statement also added how LaPere was a “visionary force” behind the firm and was a “deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.” They also asked for privacy in these trying times.

As per the company website, Pava was scheduled to speak at an industry forum in Pennsylvania on October 2.

Besides EcoMap Technologies, LaPere also launched a nonprofit to assist student entrepreneurs at her university. It was called Innov8MD. Additionally, she was also the founder of John Hopkins Technology Ventures accelerator and TCO Labs, Inc.