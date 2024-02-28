What to expect from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion? Details explored 

The thirteenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has officially come to a close, and fans are looking forward to the reunion episode. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion will air three episodes. The first part is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Continuing the drama witnessed onboard Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, the reunion episodes will have a lot unfold and address. Veteran show star Kyle Richards is expected to be questioned, while details surrounding Dorit Kempsley's shaky marriage to PK Kempsley might be common knowledge.

Here's everything we can expect from the first part of the reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion part 1 preview (speculative)

Thanks to Annemarie Wiley's fixation on Sutton's esophagus, former dancer Sutton's health has been a big topic of discussion throughout Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13.

However, as she got about to steal the show, cameras captured a medical emergency while it happened. Sutton shook uncontrollably in her seat during the January 26th taping, frightening the cast and crew. As shown in the trailer, Andy and the other women were upset.

The Coming to America actress was seen in the sneak peek video gasping for air and clinging to her closest friend, Garcelle Beauvais, for support as she struggled to breathe. The incident left Sutton's hands swollen and purple.

Additionally, Andy Cohen is heard telling Kyle in preview footage for the first portion of the reunion that Erika Jayne wants him to "eviscerate" her because the Pretty Mess singer was frequently asked tough questions.

Kyle and Mauricio's divorce has been a hot topic of discussion throughout the episodes of season 13. In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale, some scenes showed the gap between Kyle and Mauricio before they announced their separation. Some cast members expressed shock at the announcement, while others expressed sadness, highlighting the deep bond within the group.

Unfortunately, Kyle is divorcing, and some questions must be addressed. In addition to highlighting individual storylines, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale also featured the core drama surrounding Kyle and Mauricio's split. Dorit tells Erika that Kyle texted her to stop her from talking to anyone about their breakup.

The upcoming reunion episode is also expected to address the marital issues confronting Dorit Kempsley. This is pertinent, especially since during the season finale, Denise Richards at the White Party entered into a noteworthy and brief discussion with Dorit Kemsley on PK's absence and the dynamics still present in the group.

Most of the ensemble had had enough of Kyle's reluctance to discuss her personal life while having signed up for a reality TV show, as seen by other scenes in the trailer for the upcoming episode. One of Kyle's former closest friends, Sutton, is at the head of the firing squad. She exposed the unfairness of her former landlord's double standards.

Last but not least, Kathy Hilton makes an unexpected visit. Reminiscent of Josie Grossie from Never Been Kissed, she waltzed in. Andy greeted Kathy as the "Grand Dame of Beverly Hills," but given that she didn't participate in the season, her presence at the reunion remains to be justified.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion part 1 airs on Thursday, February 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.