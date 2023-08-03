What is a glock? PGF Nuk's net worth explored as Chicago rapper gets arrested

Chicago rapper PGF Nuk has been reportedly arrested after he was found in possession of a Glock with a switch. As per several local media outlets' tweets on August 2, if the rapper is convicted, he can face up to a prison sentence of 10 years. Further details about the arrest have not been revealed yet.

A Glock is a line of firearms manufactured by the Austrian company Glock Ges.m.b.H. The company was named after its founder and President, Gaston Glock. These semi-automatic pistols were first produced in 1980. They are made of 80% steel, and framed with high-impact polymer.

These handguns feature modified Browning Hi-power locked breech implemented by short recoil operation. Glock pistols come with a unique design and have no external safety. They set off alarms under metal detectors. Glock also manufactures knives and entrenching tools.

A Glock switch, also called a Glock auto-sear, is a small gadget that is attachable to the back side of a Glock handgun’s slide. It gets the semi-automatic pistol convert into a machine pistol that has the capability to charge fully automatic fire.

Irrespective of being installed in a gun, the Glock switch itself is considered a machine gun by ATF, aka the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Thus, the possession of this device is not legalized in the United States.

What is PGF Nuk's net worth? All about the rapper and his arrest

The 22-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Antwon Fields, was born and raised in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. His stage name, PGF, stands for Psycho Gang Family. Nuk started started rapping at the age of 17.

PGF Nuk started uploading his songs on social media platforms in 2019 and reached viral success with tracks like Waddup, Famous Dex, Knock Knock, and It’s Nuk, which amassed a million views on YouTube. Strangely, his debut album, Switch Music, which was released in 2022, and has a song called Glock With A Switch.

According to Legit Net Worth, PGF Nuke has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand.

Though the reason behind PGF Nuk's arrest and the charges against him are not known yet, YouTuber @16shotemvisualz posted a video on August 2 where he attached a short clip claiming it was Nuk's arrest video.

The YouTuber said that he got a call just an hour before making the video that Nuk was arrested. He continued that the rapper got caught at 103 St. in Chicago's Wentworth Mobil gas station with a switch on a Glock gun. @16shotemvisualz added that the rapper was with a girl when the police caught him.

In the purported arrest clip that the YouTuber shared, a man can be seen in handcuffs. The face of the man could not be seen as his back was facing the camera. So, it cannot be inferred with certainty that the man was PGF Nuk, as claimed by the YouTuber.

@16shotemvisualz asserted that he got the phone call about Nuk's arrest from a trusted source. He also asked his viewers to comment on his video about whether they think PGF Nuk will be bonded out or not.