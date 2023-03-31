What is the ‘hair theory’ on TikTok? Viral trend explained

The “hair theory” is among the latest trends on TikTok, which users may have come across at least once by now. However, the trend left many scratching their heads at what it could imply. Although it may initially sound like another secret term like the “304” and the “mascara” trends, the new theory is quite self-explanatory.

A video from a TikTok user went viral on the platform where the creator showcased a montage of them sporting a number of different hairstyles. The creator used the hashtag #hairtheory and the text overlay said:

“The power of hair.”

What the user wanted to convey was that how one wears their hair transforms the way they look and can be used as a way for others to perceive them. This theory supposedly proves that there is always a particular hairdo that can help accentuate one’s true beauty and make one look the best.

However, this is not a new concept among hairdressers. They deal with a variety of hairstyles every day and are quite adept at determining which hairstyle would make their client look their best.

TikTokers' stunned that the hair theory works

The new trend of how different hairdos can bring out different sides of a person’s beauty has other TikTokers stunned. Some even took part in the trend to check if the hair theory was real.

A user tried the theory firsthand and shared a clip of them on TikTok. The user put their orange hair in a number of hairdos including a single braid, double braids, a loose knot, a side part and even a middle part. The creator added the text overlay which said:

"Proof that hair theory is REAL"

Another user also shared different and innovative hairstyles showing how each hairdo changed their entire look.

Some asked in the comments if all they needed to do was change the parting of their hair to make them look prettier instantly. Meanwhile, others were confused as to why the trend was being called a theory. They were told by others that it was just about different hairstyles that match one's face and has nothing to do with a literal theory.

Although hair theory is currently trending, some TikTokers have used an alternative term "color theory." They changed their hair color and experimented with hair dyes to enhance their overall look. Some even used the phrase while getting a new haircut as it also transforms one's looks.

Nonetheless, hair theory is useful for anyone who is quite tired of looking the same every day and needs a quick glow-up. These videos can also come in handy in recommendations for different hairdos that others can follow.

While the creators taking part in the trend might make legitimate claims after testing the “hair theory”, it is not a real theory that comes with scientific backing. A theory is a way of thinking that helps explain an idea or a phenomenon with certain scientific evidence.

As for hairstyles, there are always some hairdos that highlight one's facial features and enhance their beauty. However, these are only derived from certain set social standards and what is in vogue at the time. So, there is no concrete way to prove that a certain hairstyle would most definitely make one more attractive.

