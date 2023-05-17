What happened to Ana Moreno? Texas mother of three killed while getting daughter's prom dress

39-year-old Ana Moreno was an innocent bystander who died after getting caught in a crossfire that also injured three others. The three victims are currently in a critical state. The tragic incident happened on Saturday, May 13, 2023, when Moreno was driving her daughter to pick up the latter's prom dress. She was driving her own vehicle when a stray bullet from the crossfire hit her.

Ana Moreno left behind a son and two daughters.

Police are yet to find suspects in the case, and it has been confirmed that no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe has been launched by her family to meet Ana's funeral expenses. The fundraiser has aimed to raise an amount of $15,000, and over 240 people have already contributed more than $11,500.

A passing driver tried to help Ana Moreno after she was hit by a stray bullet

At the time of the incident, Ana Moreno was taking her daughter Amy, who is in high school, to get her hair done and then pick up the dress for her prom. Meanwhile, a shootout took place on a major Dallas roadway, and a stray bullet from the same hit Moreno.

Dallas police confirmed that they received reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of N. Masters Drive and Bruton Road on Saturday at 4:05 pm local time. Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles, and people shooting at each other from them. Jacob Faz, a good Samaritan, stopped his car when he noticed Ana Moreno's daughter in distress. He later said:

"I put the shirt on the wound, I lifted her up to see if I could get a response out of her, and I couldn't."

Moreno's youngest child, Michelle Rodriguez, said:

"She was like, 'Oh we finally get to see her [Amy] get ready' and she didn't even get to see it happen."

Rodriguez mentioned that the entire family was excited to see Amy get ready for her prom when they received a text from her about the horrific incident. Michelle described the shootout from Amy's perspective, and said:

"All she heard was gunshots and she said my mom made a signal like she couldn't breathe, and then she leaned on Amy's shoulder and that's when they crashed, and that's when Amy said she called the ambulance."

Ana Moreno's youngest child further revealed that she knew her mom's location and the rest of the family members arrived at the site shortly after receiving the text about the incident. Moreno was rushed to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Rodriguez added:

"It hurts. It really does hurt, because we all had such a great bond with my mom, and it hurts that we lost her so early. They took her from us, it's not fair, she had so much potential, she was so outgoing, she was hardworking, she had everything."

Police are yet to locate a suspect and make an arrest

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and trying to locate suspects responsible for the shooting and for Ana Moreno's tragic demise. Officer Michael Dennis with Dallas Police Department said:

"If anyone was in the area of the 2100 block of North Masters and saw anything, we're asking them to reach out to us. No matter how small and insignificant they think or may think that it is, that [information] could be the very piece that we're looking for to help us find out who's responsible for this."

The deceased victim's heartbroken family organized a balloon release on Sunday at the crash site. People gathered there with gold and red balloons since these were Ana Moreno's favorite colors. Rodriguez spoke about her mum, saying:

"She loved the color red. Anywhere you would see her, she would have her bright red lipstick and her gold jewelry, she loved those colors. Anything you would want in a mom, it was her."

As has been mentioned already, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to raise money for her funeral expenses. The family has expressed their gratitude through the fundraiser post for all their contributions and condolences. Law enforcement officials are trying to locate a suspect(s) or to reveal what happened that day, and the parties involved in it.

