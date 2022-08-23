What happened to Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner? Argentina's Vice-President faces lengthy 12-year jail sentence 

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, aka CFK, Argentina's current Vice President and former President, is likely to face a 12-year prison sentence if found guilty in an alleged corruption scandal involving public works.

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Prosecutor Diego Luciani accused CFK of allegedly defrauding the state and being involved in a scheme related to the diversion of public funds during her two terms as president between 2007 and 2015.

Luciani dubbed the case as “the biggest corruption maneuver that has ever been known in the country” and also requested the court for a “special life disqualification” that would prevent Kirchner from holding public office for her entire life.

CFK has continued to deny the allegations ever since she testified in court in 2019. Shortly after the latest hearing, the Vice President took to Twitter to claim that she was facing a “media and legal firing squad” and “not a constitutional court.”

She also claimed that the prosecution violated the "open principle of defence in court" by accusing her of charges that were never mentioned before.

A look into the accusations against Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is currently standing trial with 12 other individuals for allegedly 'defrauding the state' and 'diverting public funds during her 2007-2015 term' as President of Argentina.

The trial began in 2019 surrounding an investigation that attempted to establish if CFK and her officials favored businessman Lazaro Baez’s firms for dozens of public projects in the southern region of Patagonia.

It was eventually revealed that the majority of these projects, most of which belonged to Baez, remained incomplete or had overpriced tenders. Baez, who was known as an ally of the Kirchner family, was later convicted of corruption.

During Monday’s hearing, Prosecutor Diego Luciani said that the state became the ultimate victim of the crimes allegedly committed by the officials. Luciani rued:

“At least 12 people have been involved in the fraud. Only the articulated intervention of all the officials, in collusion with Lazaro Baez, allowed for the success of the manoeuvre. The state is the victim of these crimes.”

The prosecutor then accused CFK of using her political position for allegedly “prioritising personal interest over the public interest” and “defrauding society”. He said:

“Cristina Fernandez [de Kircher] held the highest postition and used her competences and power to achieve the ultimate profit of this manoeuvre.”

Luciani dubbed the scheme as “systematic acts of corruption” and claimed that it was “promoted and maintained by the country's top political leaders.” He also said that the scheme “swept away all the principles of public procurement” and largely damaged “the state's coffers.”

The prosecutor went on to call Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as the “head” of the “illicit association” and alleged that she led the process to ensure Baez won the tenders for the public works.

Prosecutor Sergio Mola added that CFK could not have been unaware of the fraudulent scheme that was being run during her tenure. Mola added:

“There were systematic irregularities in 51 tenders over 12 years. The evidentiary picture demonstrates the illicit manoeuvres conclusively. It is not credible that Cristina Fernandez [de Kirchner] was not aware of anything in the solitude of her office.”

Following the hearing, CFK took to Twitter to claim that the prosecutors have violated the “principle of defence” by addressing issues that were never previously mentioned. Her tweet read:

“In open violation of the principle of defence at trial, [the prosecutors] posed questions in their indictment that had never been raised.”

CFK’s lawyer Gregorio Dalbon denied the accusations against the Vice President and said that the defense is seeking the “right to a legitimate defence at trial”. He said:

“Prosecutors Luciani and Mola are going outside the rule of law and building a media narrative so that society has a common sense and believes that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was the head of an illicit association to direct public works.”

The former President also mentioned that she was never provided with an opportunity to testify on the new elements presented in the case and said that she would continue to provide her defense on social media.

As the prosecution rested their case, the defense team will now have 10 working days to present their side with 13 defendants in the dock. A verdict on the case is likely to arrive before the end of the year, but reports suggest that Kirchner will appeal if a final decision is made against her.

The verdict would have to be approved by the Supreme Court in order for the Vice President's sentence to be carried out. Meanwhile, CFK will still be allowed to run for president in 2023 even if she is convicted.

