What happened to Gary Sinise's son? Chordoma symptoms explored as Oscar nominee's child passes away 

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, actor-musician Gary Sinise announced on Instagram that his eldest child, McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise, had passed away. The post caption said, “A message from Gary,” along with a link to his website called the Gary Sinise Foundation, where he shared a lengthy tribute to Mac.

The Instagram post also came with an image of Mac with the text, “In Honor & Memory of McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise 1990-2024.” According to Variety, Mac died from a “very rare cancer” called Chordoma on January 5, 2024, at the age of 33, and was buried on January 23, 2024.

In the wake of this tragic news, here’s a look at the symptoms and more surrounding Chordoma.

Everything you need to know about Chordoma, the cancer type Gary Sinise’s son suffered from

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Chordoma is a rare form of malignant bone tumor that forms in the human spine or the base of the skull.

It is a kind of sarcoma that develops at the base of the spine or sacrum in 35 percent of the cases, while another 35 percent gets affected where the spine meets the skull. The rest, 30 percent, forms in the vertebrae of the movement spine, aka, the second cervical vertebrae in the neck, followed by the lumbar and thoracic spines.

While the cancer is rare and grows slowly, once diagnosed, chordoma is very difficult to treat due to its location near the spinal cord and brainstem, which can affect nervous system tissue. In 30 to 40 percent of the cases, chordoma metastasizes and spreads to other body parts, including the lungs, lymph nodes, liver, spinal bones, skin, etc.

Some of the common symptoms of chordoma include pain, weakness, and numbness in the back, arms, or legs. When it forms near the skull base, it leads to double or blurry vision, headaches, and facial numbness. If it affects the tailbone, a lump, bladder and bowel malfunction, and lower back pain are some of the symptoms.

While the exact cause of chordoma remains unknown, scientists believe it occurs when mutations of the TBXT gene take place. A needle biopsy is usually used to diagnose the disease, which can only be treated surgically alongside immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that 1 in a million people gets affected by chordoma annually, and it is most likely to happen in adults aged 50 to 80. However, 5 percent of the cases are minors, and men are 1.5 times more likely than women. However, people already living with tuberous sclerosis and epilepsy are most likely to be diagnosed with chordoma.

Exploring Mac Sinise’s fight with chordoma

According to the tribute on the Gary Sinise Foundation website, Mac Sinise was first diagnosed with chordoma in the spine in August 2018, a few months after his mother, Moira Harris, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Following treatment, the mother went into remission, but unfortunately, Mac’s cancer spread and “disabled him more and more as time went on,” as mentioned by 68-year-old Gary Sinise in his son’s tribute.

The Forrest Gump actor further wrote that his son underwent five spine surgeries between 2018 and 2020 as part of the chordoma treatment, but eventually became paralyzed from chest down.

"Our family's cancer fight lasted for 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it," Gary Sinise wrote.

He also added how his son “fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure,” and “never quit trying.” He also reached out to others who have suffered similar losses by saying, “My heart goes out to all.”

The only time Gary Sinise spoke about his son’s illness was during a Fox News interview in December 2023 when he also talked about Mac’s work in music in the last few months of his life and the release of his album Mac Sinise: Resurrection and Revival.

Gary Sinise and Moira Harris have two other children, daughters Sophie and Ella, both Mac’s junior.