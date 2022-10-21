What happened to Lara Logan? Internet rues journalist's downfall as she's banned from NewsMax over satanic rant

NewsMax has banned South African journalist Lara Logan after she made a slew of bizarre statements on the right-wing channel.

While appearing on Eric Bolling's show on October 19, 2022, the 51-year-old went on a QA non-style rant in front of The Balance host and claimed that the US "open border" is controlled by Satan. She also added that the world's elites want to "dine on the blood of children" but want "us to eat cockroaches and insects."

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell Lara Logan says "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," adding "The ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children...They're not going to win" Lara Logan says "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," adding "The ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children...They're not going to win" https://t.co/S6W4GgbAJh

A day after Logan made controversial comments on the show, NewsMax issued an official statement to the Daily Beast distancing themselves from the journalist:

"Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again."

Lara Logan's bizarre statements come after she was dropped from Fox News after making a comparison between the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr Anthony Fauci, to notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who is also called the "angel of death."

What exactly did Lara Logan say?

While speaking with Eric Bolling, Logan stated that the United States' "open border" was supervised by Satan. She said:

“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”

She also slammed people at the World Economic Forum for dining "on the blood of children,” and added:

“And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us, [Israeli historian] Yuval Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum, you know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win."

Lara also claimed to have spoken to someone from "the global cabal" who had viewed notes describing the plans of harming the country by allowing illegal immigrants to enter:

"The plan was to infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants, and at that point, they were already at 40 million and these people would dilute what they call the pool of patriots. Those were their words, right? And they would not be taught that America is a great country, and trained to sing the national anthem with pride and so on and so on. They will be told all the negative things that we’re taught about the US today, that our own children are taught.”

Twitter reacts to Lara Logan's recent comments

After NewsMax distanced itself from Lara Logan's controversial comments while appearing on Eric Bolling's show, Twitteratis pointed out the renowned journalist's downfall in the recent years due to her controversial comments.

Lara Logan began her journalistic career in 1992 at Reuters Television in Africa as a senior producer. She moved to London in the mid-90s and worked as a stringer for CNN and then for GMTV's breakfast show. She then landed a $1 million full-time contract with CBS and spent 16 years making a name for herself.

Logan's career started to collapse due to an inaccurate interview on 60 Minutes with Dylan Davies on the 2012 US governmental compound attack in Libya. After leaving CBS News, she started working with Fox on her own show and also made regular appearances. However, her comments, while comparing Dr Fauci with Josef Mengele, led to her exit from the network.

Twitteratis were quick to point out the fall of the journalist after NewsMax, a channel known to entertain people with unconventional viewpoints, issued a strong statement against her views.

Chris Hahn @ChristopherHahn Congratulations Lara Logan. You’ve gone from 60 Minutes to being too racist for Newsmax. Congratulations Lara Logan. You’ve gone from 60 Minutes to being too racist for Newsmax.

Jon Lovett @jonlovett If you ever think you can't change your life, just remember, Lara Logan went from CBS News to "the Jews are drinking blood in Geneva" in 5 years. If you ever think you can't change your life, just remember, Lara Logan went from CBS News to "the Jews are drinking blood in Geneva" in 5 years.

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 @NotHoodlum One year after getting fired from Fox, Lara Logan gets canned by Newsmax. One year after getting fired from Fox, Lara Logan gets canned by Newsmax.

#FreshWords Lara Logan was too looney for Fox but Newsmax & Eric Bolling are featuring her in all her ranting conspiracy, racist & antisemitic 'glory' They are responsible for spreading her dangerous rhetoric. I'm calling out hate & encouraging other people to do so too. Lara Logan was too looney for Fox but Newsmax & Eric Bolling are featuring her in all her ranting conspiracy, racist & antisemitic 'glory' They are responsible for spreading her dangerous rhetoric. I'm calling out hate & encouraging other people to do so too.#FreshWords

#TuckFrump @realTuckFrumper Lara Logan is too racist for Newsmax.



Tonight on 60 Minutes. Lara Logan is too racist for Newsmax.Tonight on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/DgxpS0PAUG

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Lara Logan reveals to Newsmax that she spoke to a man who said "he infiltrated the global cabal at the UN," and had papers to prove they had a plan to "infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants" to "dilute the pool of patriots" so they could take over the US. I'm old enough to remember when Lara Logan was a credible journalist with all her faculties seemingly intact."100 million"? Think of the logistics involved. Consider how truly absurd that is.

THE SAD TRUTH @SmnWeekly Former Fox reporter and Maga Conspiracy Theorist Lara Logan has now been banned by Newsmax



You know it’s bad when… Former Fox reporter and Maga Conspiracy Theorist Lara Logan has now been banned by Newsmax You know it’s bad when…

Alyssa Farah Griffin @Alyssafarah Mediaite @Mediaite

mediaite.com/news/newsmax-t… Newsmax TV Severs Ties with Lara Logan After She Says World Leaders ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’ Newsmax TV Severs Ties with Lara Logan After She Says World Leaders ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’mediaite.com/news/newsmax-t… Sad to see for many of us who were once big fans of Lara Logan. But it’s an important reminder that even educated, successful people can become radicalized and fall victim to dangerous, hateful disinfo. twitter.com/Mediaite/statu… Sad to see for many of us who were once big fans of Lara Logan. But it’s an important reminder that even educated, successful people can become radicalized and fall victim to dangerous, hateful disinfo. twitter.com/Mediaite/statu…

Seriously, Lara Logan went through an unimaginable hell, but someone who used to be a disciplined, serious reporter is now a rodeo clown. This isn't reporting news, it's reading graffiti off mens room wall

How it started: Lara Logan forced to apologize for discredited 'Benghazi' story trying to cast doubt on Obama admin. How it's going: 'spoke to a man' who told her racist global conspiracy is realz, compared Fauci to Joseph Mengele, Auschwitz doctor aka Angel of Death.

This is nothing but pure uncut QAnon right here, which is something that Lara Logan has been more and more open about associating with lately.



"while they dine on the blood of children" This is nothing but pure uncut QAnon right here, which is something that Lara Logan has been more and more open about associating with lately.

Mr. Newberger @jeremynewberger Lara Logan has Maria Bartiromo's disease. Once credible, now cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. Lara Logan has Maria Bartiromo's disease. Once credible, now cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.

the same Lara Logan that was released from 60 minutes for filing a false story and pushed out of Fox News. Really? Does anyone believe anything she says, EVER?

"Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again."



BREAKING: Newsmax pulls the plug on Lara Logan after her appearance last night. "Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again." Lara Logan is an absolute lunatic. This is neither new nor news.

NewbieHoward ✡️🇺🇦 @NewbieHoward I’m glad that newsmax fired Lara Logan. She is terrible. One of the most disgusting, hate filled, maniacs ever to hit the airwaves



that said, Fox still employs Tucker Carlson, and he employs the same blood libel “ replacement theory” garbage she was rightfully fired for spewing I’m glad that newsmax fired Lara Logan. She is terrible. One of the most disgusting, hate filled, maniacs ever to hit the airwaves that said, Fox still employs Tucker Carlson, and he employs the same blood libel “ replacement theory” garbage she was rightfully fired for spewing

You can have empathy for what Lara Logan has been through and still find what she's doing now despicable. Both these things can exist.

Cal Meacham @MeachamDr Lara Logan was kicked off Newsmax for being too nuts. How nuts does someone have to be to get kicked off freaking Newsmax?? Lara Logan was kicked off Newsmax for being too nuts. How nuts does someone have to be to get kicked off freaking Newsmax??

As of this writing, Lara Logan has not responded to NewsMax's statement or the backlash on Twitter regarding her comments.

