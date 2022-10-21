What happened to Lara Logan? Internet rues journalist's downfall as she's banned from NewsMax over satanic rant

NewsMax has banned South African journalist Lara Logan after she made a slew of bizarre statements on the right-wing channel.
While appearing on Eric Bolling's show on October 19, 2022, the 51-year-old went on a QA non-style rant in front of The Balance host and claimed that the US "open border" is controlled by Satan. She also added that the world's elites want to "dine on the blood of children" but want "us to eat cockroaches and insects."
A day after Logan made controversial comments on the show, NewsMax issued an official statement to the Daily Beast distancing themselves from the journalist:
"Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again."
Lara Logan's bizarre statements come after she was dropped from Fox News after making a comparison between the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr Anthony Fauci, to notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who is also called the "angel of death."
What exactly did Lara Logan say?
While speaking with Eric Bolling, Logan stated that the United States' "open border" was supervised by Satan. She said:
“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”
She also slammed people at the World Economic Forum for dining "on the blood of children,” and added:
“And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us, [Israeli historian] Yuval Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum, you know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win."
Lara also claimed to have spoken to someone from "the global cabal" who had viewed notes describing the plans of harming the country by allowing illegal immigrants to enter:
"The plan was to infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants, and at that point, they were already at 40 million and these people would dilute what they call the pool of patriots. Those were their words, right? And they would not be taught that America is a great country, and trained to sing the national anthem with pride and so on and so on. They will be told all the negative things that we’re taught about the US today, that our own children are taught.”
Twitter reacts to Lara Logan's recent comments
After NewsMax distanced itself from Lara Logan's controversial comments while appearing on Eric Bolling's show, Twitteratis pointed out the renowned journalist's downfall in the recent years due to her controversial comments.
Lara Logan began her journalistic career in 1992 at Reuters Television in Africa as a senior producer. She moved to London in the mid-90s and worked as a stringer for CNN and then for GMTV's breakfast show. She then landed a $1 million full-time contract with CBS and spent 16 years making a name for herself.
Logan's career started to collapse due to an inaccurate interview on 60 Minutes with Dylan Davies on the 2012 US governmental compound attack in Libya. After leaving CBS News, she started working with Fox on her own show and also made regular appearances. However, her comments, while comparing Dr Fauci with Josef Mengele, led to her exit from the network.
Twitteratis were quick to point out the fall of the journalist after NewsMax, a channel known to entertain people with unconventional viewpoints, issued a strong statement against her views.
As of this writing, Lara Logan has not responded to NewsMax's statement or the backlash on Twitter regarding her comments.