What happened to Louisiana man Robert LeCompte? Oxygen's Murdered by Morning to revisit Christmas Eve tragedy

Robert LeCompte's murder on the night of Christmas Eve shocked the world. The body was discovered in a pool of blood on Drama Club's dance floor in 2009. Reports state that there was a party at the club on the night of December 24 to celebrate Christmas and LeCompte's birthday, who happened to be everyone’s favourite bartender and manager.

The murder took place in the early hours of December 25, 2009. During the initial stages of the investigation, authorities named Jorell Young as a suspect in the murder case. Young used to previously work at the establishment and was well-connected with the club's owner and employees, including LeCompte.

Young's ex-girlfriend, Darkus Baker, provided tangible proof of his murderous deed. She also conveyed to the authorities that Young had confessed to being the murderer after returning home. Barker's testimony proved to be instrumental in the authorities being able to present a solid case and charge him with murder. Jorell Young was finally found guilty of the murder of Robert LeCompte and was sentenced to life in prison without the slightest chance of release.

Oxygen's Murdered by Morning is scheduled to revisit the 2009 Christmas Eve tragedy this Saturday, June 11, at 8 PM ET. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A night of Christmas Eve merriment in the Louisiana bayou ends in murder when one of a local bar's most beloved sons is found in a pool of his own blood."

Revisiting Louisiana-based Robert LeCompte's tragic murder

Robert LeCompte, a bartendera/manager at the Drama Club was brutally murdered during the early hours of Christmas morning in 2009 (Image via Prime Video)

Robert LeCompte, the 39-year-old gay bartender/manager of the Drama Club, was found dead on the dance floor of the renowned gay and lesbian nightclub on Christmas morning. He had 13 stab wounds, and his body was soaked in a pool of his own blood. The brutality of the murder indicated that it could be a hate crime, but Randall Chesnut, the nightclub's owner and LeCompte's housemate, claimed that money had been stolen from the club.

Chesnut alerted the cops after LeCompte did not return home at the usual time, leading them to discover the bartender's body inside Drama Club.

The Drama Club was LeCompte's work place and also the location where he was brutally murdered (Image via Southern Fried True Crime Podcast)

Reportedly, 23-year-old Jorell Young, an ex-employee of the establishment, was one of the eight people who stayed back until 1:30 AM. He was also the last man to be seen with LeCompte. One of the victim's friends even believed that the two had intentions of hooking up that night. However, the night sadly ended with Jorell Young brutally murdering Robert LeCompte.

It was Chestnut's call that alerted the cops and they rushed to the club to find LeCompte's blood-soaked dead body in the middle of the dancefloor over a note that said:

"You gave me AIDS."

Darkus Baker, Young's ex-girlfriend, tipped the authorities over a phone call about a blood stained t-shirt after months of investigation appeared to be failing due to lack of evidence. She testified that Young had returned home on Christmas morning with a huge sum of money and confessed to murdering LeCompte. He had also handed her a Walmart bag consisting of a blood-stained Drama Club t-shirt. A DNA test revealed that the t-shirt was drenched in the victim's blood.

Reportedly, Jorell Young was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing Robert LeCompte at the Drama Club in 2009. His mother Nellie Young and his sister Cateria Young were also detained and held in lieu of a $100,000 bail after they tried to terrorize Baker, who played an invaluable part in Young' arrest.

According to trial reports, the note left with Robert LeCompte's dead body was a ruse to lead the authorities astray and hide the real motive behind the murder, which was money.

You can learn more about Robert LeCompte's tragic murder on Oxygen's upcoming Murdered by Morning episode on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far