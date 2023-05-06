What happened to Madeline Bills? Ex-boyfriend arrested as Oklahoma high school basketball star found dead at home

18-year-old Madeline Bills, a senior at Moore High School, was found dead at her house on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Moore. Her ex-boyfriend Chace Cook has been arrested on suspicion of slaying the Oklahoma high school basketball player. Cook allegedly assaulted Madeline Bills while she was not conscious.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities mentioned that they discovered Madeline's body inside her room, which was part of a pool house isolated from the main building. They also confirmed that Madeline reportedly told her friends that she was scared of Chace Cook, as per KOCO.

Madeline Bills was weeks away from graduating with a 4.0 GPA and was a standout on her high school basketball team. According to her obituary, Madeline was also expected to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. She was described as having a personality that would "light up any room."

High School basketball player Madeline Bills was allegedly r*ped by her ex-boyfriend

A gruesome discovery was made by the family of an 18-year-old high school basketball player on April 22, 2023. Madeline Bills' family discovered her dead inside her room, just a few weeks before she was set to graduate. The suspect has been identified as Bills' former boyfriend Chace Cook, who she was afraid of. Moore police Lt. West Yost told news outlets:

“She was scared of him, and she told some friends she thought about moving back into the residence because of that, but no signs that were given to police at all to let us know to be aware of him.”

As per Fox 23, video footage was recovered that captured Cook jumping a fence to enter the pool house, which was separated from Bills' parents' house, several times. His DNA was also found all over the crime site. In one of the recovered video clips, the suspect was seen s*xually assaulting the victim.

According to a police affidavit, the suspect allegedly recorded himself s*xually assaulting Madeline Bills using his cell phone while she was unconscious.

Yost added:

“Following different leads, we applied and executed a few different search warrants, trying to find more evidence of what occurred.”

Law enforcement officials located Chace in Chicago at a Navy boot camp on Monday and took him into custody. He was further charged with first-degree r*pe, and he was awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma, as per the New York Post. The Moore Police Department further confirmed that additional charges might be filed against Cook after the Medical Examiner's report is released.

Yost continued:

“In these times, it’s always sad when you have a crime like this one that has occurred and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her friends, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to find justice for Madeline.”

Madeline has been described as an amazing athlete and someone who left an impact on others

According to Madeline Bills' obituary, she was a member of the Osage Tribe and was set to play under Coach Jim Rowland at Northeastern A & M College in Miami. She is survived by her parents Stephanie and Bobby, and her older brothers Christian and Phoenix.

Her obituary read:

“Madeline loved spending time with family and friends. She adored her cat, Zeus, and loved the family's two German Shepherds, Prince and Echo. Madeline was a devoted sneakerhead and loved reading books.”

The obituary additionally said that Madeline Bills also had a cat named Zeus, and two German Shepherds, Echo and Prince. She enjoyed reading books and loved making new friends, and "strove to see the good in people."

The Northeastern A&M College in Miami released a statement addressing the tragic incident and wrote:

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, teammates, teachers, and friends during this difficult time. She was truly loved and will be missed by all that knew her.”

Madeline’s high school coach Stephanie Brady stated that the 18-year-old girl lived differently and that she left an impact on everyone she met.

As per KOCO, Brady said:

“It’s to live the way she lived. It’s to live because she lived differently, and none of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so how are we living today in light of the way Madeline lived because we’re not guaranteed.”

The case is currently under investigation, and the authorities are yet to reveal further details regarding her death. Police officials will soon shed light on Madeline Bills' cause of death, which is currently being investigated.

Her tragic death shocked the entire community in Moore, located on the southern outskirts of Oklahoma City.

