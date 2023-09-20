What happened between Olivia and Moriah Plath? Welcome to Plathville stars' rivalry explained

Welcome to Plathville has been reeling in herds of fans since its premiere in 2019. Currently in its fifth season, this TLC series follows the lives of the Plath family, including the now-divorced Kim and Barry Plath and their many children. While their tough parenting style has caught the audience's attention, it is a long-spanning dispute between their daughter Moriah and her sister-in-law, Olivia, that's currently making headlines.

Olivia married Ethan Plath amid major family feuds. Ethan had chosen to stop obeying the religious rules set by his family and moved out and tied the knot. His mother, Kim, continues to blame Olivia for her estranged relationship with her son.

Moriah was termed the "rebel kid" of the Plath family. While she defied her parents, she grew close to Ethan and Olivia, and even stayed with them. The two girls had become BFFs, but now they're making accusations of theft, moving out without warning, and are just "done."

Welcome to Plathville: Exploring Moriah and Olivia's bitter battles

Moriah and Olivia Plath's story is a prime example of besties-turned-enemies. Olivia entered the Plath family after marrying the oldest son, Ethan. Moriah and Ethan were close before Olivia's arrival, and she fit right in, from the get-go. Ethan had a fractured relationship with his family, Olivia disapproved of Kim's parenting style, and Moriah was the rebel. Thus, the trio bonded over shared trauma.

However, over the past year and a half, Welcome to Plathville's Olivia and Moriah have been locking horns and throwing serious accusations each other's way.

Joshua, Moriah's late-brother, had been in a fatal car accident when he was young, but the family didn't acknowledge the event until years later, when Moriah brought them together to visit his grave.

Olivia, Moriah's biggest confidante at the time, chose to put her issues with matriarch Kim above supporting her friend and husband through the grief. She spent time waiting in her car instead, despite Moriah's continued convincing. This led to the first rift in their otherwise solid friendship and caused Moriah lots of pain.

Meanwhile, Olivia had been mistreated by Welcome to Plathville's matriarch Kim and wanted nothing to do with her. The next controversy began when Olivia accused Kim of stealing money from her son Ethan's credit card and not paying it back. Kim stated the allegations were false, but that only drove the mother-son duo further apart.

In an unexpected turn of events, this time, "rebel" Moriah seemed to have chosen to side with her mother, by moving out of Ethan and Olivia's home. She packed up and left while the Welcome to Plathville couple were away on a European holiday, without giving them any prior notice. This made them all the more distant from her, since they were already facing issues with Moriah not paying her rent.

The final nail in the coffin was in Welcome to Plathville season 5 episode 2. Moriah told her father that Olivia had stolen her music and was claiming the benefits of her hard work. Moriah has been dedicated to creating music for several years, and Olivia had offered to help her out by providing professional photography, so she could market her work better.

Moriah claimed that Olivia had used her images and her song, but released it from her own account, instead of the singer's. All the administrative rights for the song and the profits the track was making were going straight into Olivia's pocket. After Moriah's failed attempt at regaining ownership, they threatened each other with lawsuits, and Olivia took down the song.

This battle seems to be one that will continue as the season progresses, with the entire Welcome to Plathville family now at odds with Olivia.

Welcome to Plathville will return to TLC with season 5 episode 4, on September 26, at 10 pm ET.