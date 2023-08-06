What happened to Renaldo Delavallade? Details explored as Ugly God is accused of killing best friend's father

On June 29, Ugly God was involved in a shooting incident in Gulfport, Mississippi. According to the official reports by WLOX News, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene of the crime just before noon after receiving 911 calls from various witnesses and bystanders. Police discovered a man named Renaldo Delavallade with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Adam Cooper told WLOX News:

"We were in the area, pretty close. We were able to respond within minutes of the call. I just wish we would’ve been here a little sooner."

On August 5, 2023, Ugly God, the American rapper, was accused of murdering Renaldo.

Ugly God faces serious charges after shooting incident

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, news broke out that Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, known famously by his stage name Ugly God, had been arrested for murder in the June 29 shooting case.

This comes after police discovered the body of the victim, Renaldo Delavallade, in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Mississipi.

They detained Ugly God and took him into custody. He was reportedly at the scene of the crime and appeared to be cooperative with the detectives.

The Water rapper, who was a part of the 2017 XXL Freshmen class, has only been mentioned as a suspect in the case. However, the victim's loved ones have since shared several posts about his involvement in the shooting.

Mp3 Caviar @Mp3Caviar



a man says Ugly God admitted to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/euU2LkNNOA Reports are coming out claiming Ugly God is being accused of allegedly m*rdering his best friend’s dad while driving during an argument last month..a man says Ugly God admitted to the shooting.

A Tiktok user @tyzlyfe released several videos detailing the incidents leading up to Renaldo's death. According to Hip Hop Dx, the user, Tishia (allegedly the victim's sister), paid tribute in the first person basis, as Renaldo. The caption read:

"I was 50 years old when I was murdered by my sons best friend 06-29-2023."

Tishia also talked about an argument and witnesses present during the crime:

"There was an argument the night before that included his mom, Rhonda Reese and Safina Dedeaux my wife. Whom stood by and was present at the whole shooting."

She even talked about the victim's last moments of how he was shot in the face four times, saying:

"After i though the conversation was over , I was leaving.I was pulling off in my car where he shot me 4 times in the face. I never seen it coming."

Other allegations made by Renaldo's sister

In a Tiktok, user @tyzlyfe captioned a TikTok video saying,

"UGLy GOD 🥹🥹🥹💔💔💔💔💔i just dont have any more words 💔💔💔Our Justice System had let me Down🙏🙏🙏🥹🥹🥹His Uncle The Judge kept him free akademiks."

The video footage shows glimpses of the victim Renaldo Delavallade's funeral, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The user also claims that Ugly God has not been charged with any crimes because he had pulled strings with his uncle, Judge Damon Reese.

Judge Reese took the bench in December 2022, according to the information on his LinkedIn. Damon has not come forward with a response to these accusations.

The user @tyzlyfe, or Renaldo's sister Tishia, also publicly posted a police report that showed details about the suspect Ugly God and how he allegedly used a small caliber handgun to commit the murder.

Tishia insisted that the American rapper is the perpetrator as he allegedly bragged about the crime, according to XXL.

The victim Renaldo allegedly had the American rapper's mother at gunpoint, according to the police report.

The TikTok user also pointed out that Ugly God claimed self-defense, and questioned,

"Really this man practically raised you??"

Seemingly implying, that they have known each other for years and that the 40-year-old victim raised him, so it couldn't be self-defense.

Currently, the family of victim Renaldo Delavallade is seeking justice.