What happened to Ruslana Korshunova? Court documents reveal teen model’s tragic fate nearly 2 years after visiting Epstein’s Island

Disclaimer: The article contains contains graphic descriptions of suicide and mentions child s*xual abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

Kazhak-Russian model Ruslana Korshunova committed suicide in 2008, two years after she visited the late convicted p*dophile Jeffrey Epstein's island as a teenager, according to uncovered flight logs. Thousands of pages of court documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous s*x island being discovered over the last few days has led to many shocking revelations, the latest of which is the case of Ruslana Korshunova.

The latest unsealed documents on Thursday, December 4, revealed a message attorney Brad Edwards sent to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre regarding Ruslana Korshunova. Ruslana, who was once labeled as a rising force in the industry, committed suicide when she was 20 by jumping off the ninth-floor balcony of her Wall Street apartment.

Thursday's unsealed set of Jeffrey Epstein documents revealed an interaction attorney Brad Edwards, who has represented multiple Epstein victims, had with accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre regarding Ruslana Korshunova. In the 2011 email sent three years after Ruslana's death, Brad attached a Newsweek article detailing her death and asked Virginia,

"I think it’s a long shot you would recognize her, but read the article I attached and then look at the pictures and see if you recognize her."

Virginia responded,

"I am sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends. I can say that I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there."

These interactions were retrieved from the documents that belonged to a 2015 defamation case Virginia Roberts-Giuffre had filed against Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice and right-hand, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The tragic fate of Ruslana Korshunova

The Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed on Thursday night produced the mention of a long-forgotten yet tragic name, Ruslana Korshunova. Ruslana, born to Russian parents in Kazakhstan, became a teen model and catwalk superstar in the 2000s.

She has represented a plethora of prominent brands like DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, and Nina Ricci perfume. At one point, she was a very recognizable face of Nina Ricci. Referred to as the "Russian Rapunzel," she was discovered by Models 1, a London-based modeling agency, in 2003.

Her career took off like a jet after being discovered. Ruslana Korshunova graced many Fashion Week runways and wore many outfits designed by prominent designers like Jill Stuart. She made the covers of Russian Vogue, Elle Magazine, and even the New York Times Style magazine cover in 2006.

In 2006, her career was at its peak. This was the same year that she boarded the Billionaire pervert Jeffrey Epstein's private Boeing 727 aircraft, infamously known as the "Lolita Express," headed towards his island. She was only 18 at the time. It is unclear what happened to her on the island, but with Epstein convicted as a s*xual predator who abused minors alongside his many famous clients, it is not hard to speculate.

A couple of years after her Epstein island visit, Ruslana Korshunova cut through a construction mesh covering the balcony at the top of her Wall Street residence and jumped to her death from the ninth floor. According to construction worker testimonies, her arms were crushed, and her head lay bleeding out on the left side.

Police reports revealed that her blood did not contain any traces of drugs or alcohol. She left no note and landed on the ground from a height of 8.5 meters. Although many have attributed her death to possible trauma suffered on Epstein's island, there may have been a few more catalysts, as revealed in a 2008 New York Post article about Ruslana titled "Glamour and Torment."

The article revealed that the model had lost a lot of weight during her last month and faced problems in her personal and professional life. Artem Perchenok, her ex-boyfriend with the model on her last night, felt like she "just gave up." He told the outlet that Ruslana kept her issues "bottled up" and would always be hard on herself when a job did not go right.

Her mother, who was in Kazakhstan, told the New York Post,

"She’s had her ups and downs but never anything that would lead to suicide. This is completely unexpected."

She had experienced stomach pains a few days before her death, and investigators found Russian-labeled medications in her residence. Ruslana Korshunova reportedly told her manager that she did not "know what to do with her life."

It was also revealed in the book Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia by Peter Pomerantsev that Ruslana Korshunova was involved with a Russian cultish self-help group named Rose of the World. She died shortly after signing up for only one course. The book also revealed that she had just broken up with an oligarch and, immediately after, a luxury car dealer.