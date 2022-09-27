What happened with Tamara Falco? Inigo Onieva video controversy explained as latter issues apology over infidelity scandal

Last week, Instagram model and fashion designer Tamara Falco flaunted her diamond-studded ring as she announced being engaged to businessman Íñigo Onieva.

However, shortly after the announcement, a video of Onieva being intimate with a Brazilian model named Marina Theiss surfaced which has left fans and well-wishers of the couple shocked.

Taking to Instagram, Onieva even acknowledged his infidelity in a long note. A portion of it read:

"In the videos broadcast I appear in an unacceptable attitude, for which I am absolutely sorry and devastated for it... I apologize for not having been honest and I apologize to Tamara Falco and her family publicly."

The apparent ex-couple have also stopped following each other on social media platforms, which is understood to be a confirmation of them breaking up.

Tamara Falco seemingly breaks up with Íñigo Onieva due to his reported infidelity

Tamara Falco, 41, has also deleted the official engagement picture from her profile. For the unversed, earlier, Tamara Falco took to Instagram to share a photo of her kissing Íñigo Onieva while showing off her diamond ring. The English translation of the caption read:

"Thank you, for proposing to be your partner for life. I feel like the luckiest woman on the planet and I'll repeat it to you and I'll leave it in writing so you never forget it."

However, now as the videos and photos of Onieva being intimate with Marina Theiss have surfaced, Falco has not spoken about it yet. Onieva, on the other hand, has noted that he is still in love with Tamara and requested fans and the media to stop circulating the images and respect their privacy.

In his statement, he quipped that he apologized to Tamara Falco for "not being honest" about the new revelations.

"I am completely in love with Tamara and she is the woman of my life, so it hurts me enormously to have hurt her. To avoid further damage to Tamara and our families, I ask that images that may affect our right to privacy not continue to be disseminated and that they refrain from publishing information that is affecting our privacy."

But after the images surfaced on the social media platforms, Tamara Falco and Íñigo Onieva were seen attending a wedding where he was asked if he would "forgive infidelity." According to Sports Finding, Onieva noted:

"Are we crazy or what?"

According to El Correo, Onieva also said:

"I love Tamara madly and the wedding goes on no matter who weighs. I have never been disloyal to Tamara. These images are old. Festival outfits are repeated every year."

How did the infidelity speculations begin?

Speculation of the photos and videos being new started when Marina Theiss took to her social media platform and shared an image where she was with Onieva wearing the same clothes as in the viral photos and videos. The caption noted, via El Correo:

"I have had to take my time to digest this magical experience. For me it was like walking through a portal. It's deeper than a party. I had to surrender to the unknown, to the flow of life. I was open to the forces of the universe, trusting the power of my intuition. Everything happens for a reason."

The couple began their relationship in 2020, shortly after they met. In one of his earlier Instagram posts, Onieva wished Tamara Falco on her birthday with a heartfelt note. The caption read:

"Happy Bday Love [heart emoji] @tamara_falco To the most beautiful soul in the entire globe. Thank you for making me the luckiest man! [sic]"

Neither Tamara Falco nor her family have made any comments about the possible infidelity.

