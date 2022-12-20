What does HG mean on TikTok? Slang explained

Viral slang HG on TikTok simply means holy grail. It is used to refer to personal care or a go-to beauty product. TikTok users, who are frequent followers of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and personal care content, are most likely aware of the acronym and what it stands for.

Although Urban Dictionary has more than one meaning for the abbreviation HG, such as 'Hot Girl,' 'Highly Gifted,' 'Homegirl,' and 'How gay,' in the make-up world, the acronym means 'Holy Grail.'

Urban Dictionary further defines it as:

"It basically means that the product being discussed is someone's absolute favorite, something they swear by, and a perfect find."

Even Merriam-Webster defines a holy grail as a goal or an object that someone seeks for its immense significance. It doesn't fall far from its TikTok definition and usage.

If a beauty content creator on TikTok refers to a brand's mascara as their holy grail while recommending it to the viewers, they refer to it as their most favored product.

🐧🧣 @readyjetgooooo Tiktok filter is my skin care holy grail. Tiktok filter is my skin care holy grail. 😌✨ https://t.co/DPfAAdkpj4

Even outside the context of make-up, someone might call turmeric milk with a dollop of honey a holy grail to get rid of cold and cough.

Some examples of HG (holy grail) products recommended by TikTok creators

Simply put, TikTok users frequently use the acronym HG to refer to a product that matches the viewers' needs or convenience.

User @sarahebaus on TikTok shared a video where they used the hashtag #holygrailproducts while talking about a silicone baking mat sheet they purchased from Amazon.

They suggested that their viewers could also use this mat sheet, emphasizing how these mats almost saved their life because it's so convenient.

JSkin Beauty Hydra Moist Ice Water Sleeping Mask was the holy grail for user @glowupwithinah. They shared a video showing off how their skin was glossing and wrote:

"Finally achieved the Korean glass skin."

They then credited the sleeping mask that made their skin look like that and used the #holygrail hashtag. In the caption, they also told viewers that they needed this product as soon as possible.

Another user, a dermatologist, who goes by the username @dermdoctor on TikTok, shared a video where they talked about Aquaphor Healing Ointment as their holy grail product that they always carry with them. They showed the different purposes for which they use the ointment.

TikTok user @orange_malt made a video about their holy grail item Corsx AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Facial Toner. They used the toner to get rid of a pimple they woke up with. The product seemed to work like magic as only after a few minutes the result showed that the pimple was almost gone.

Lesser known meanings of the acronym HG

TikTok slang or acronyms can have more than one meaning, depending on the application and purpose of its usage. The abbreviation HG also has more meaning apart from 'holy grail.' However, these are less common and are not widely used.

HG is sometimes used to refer to someone who is highly gifted. For example, if a child has mastered the skill of speaking multiple languages at the age of nine, then that child can be described as highly gifted.

Sometimes while chatting, HG is used to refer to someone as a 'hot girl.' The term 'hot girl' has been used for some time. However, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion contributed to its popularity. The 27-year-old's fandom is referred to by the songwriter as 'The Hotties' comprising 'Hot Girls' and 'Hot Boys', while she is the 'Hot Girl Coach.'

