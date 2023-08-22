What is the “Historical Romance” fashion trend? 5 best ways to achieve it

The Historical Romance fashion trend is a revival of extravagant aesthetics reminiscent of the Victorian age. This unique style serves as an antidote to the modern “Quiet Luxury,” embracing the flamboyance and romance of a bygone era.

Chiffon, tulle, voile, and lace are shaped into voluminous designs that echo the crinolines of Victorian times, and bright colors are often featured, contrary to popular belief that the trend mainly utilizes black.

This trend found its roots in the 1980s when renowned designers like Rei Kawakubo championed this style. In recent years, it has resurged, gaining traction among young British designers inspired by gothic Victorian novels and iconic British fashion houses.

The upcoming London Fashion Week, set to take place in September 2023, will showcase several designers known for their takes on Historical Romance. From Molly Goddard to Bora Aksu, the London scene is ready to dazzle with voluminous confections in various colors.

5 Best ways to achieve “Historical Romance” fashion trend

1. Embrace Voluminous Fabrics from Bora Aksu's Collection

Bora Aksu Designs (Image via Instagram/@bora_aksu )

Embracing fabrics like chiffon, tulle, and lace can create frothy volumes reminiscent of Victorian crinolines. Bora Aksu's long pink satin dress with balloon sleeves and a black voile and lace overlay is a perfect example of this trend. To be showcased during LFW on Friday, September 15, 2023, it’s an elegant blend of old and new.

2) Adopt Bright Colors from Roksanda's Collection

Historical Fashion Trend (Image via Instagram/ @Roksanda)

Historical Romance is not confined to black. Bright colors are so in! Roksanda's bright yellow V-neck cotton dress with billowing sleeves illustrates the playful incorporation of vibrant colors. The presence of vivid hues adds a contemporary touch to this historically-inspired trend, and yes, you can try it out for your next party.

3) Layer with Ruffles and Prints from Molly Goddard's Collection

Layer with Ruffles and Prints from Molly Goddard's Collection (Image via Instagram/ )

Chiffon has always been counted as a comfy material for outfits, and the same was exhibited through Molly Goddard’s red and ivory Toile de Jouy long dress, which impressed the viewers. The underlining of the chiffon layer with red polka dots also showcases the art of layering with ruffles and prints. This technique imparts a rich, complex texture, elevating the trend.

4) Experiment with Transparency and Embellishments from Simone Rocha's Collection

Transparency and Embellishments from Simone Rocha's Collection (Image via Instagram/@simonerocha_)

So, balloon sleeves are never outdated. Simone Rocha's long transparent chiffon dress with balloon sleeves embellished with crystals and pearls is the evidence. Not only it looks beautiful, but it also demonstrates how the Historical Romance trend can embrace transparency and adornments. It's a luxurious touch that exudes elegance and allure.

5) Mix and Match Prints and Fabrics from Chopova Lowena's Collection

Mix and Match Prints and Fabrics from Chopova Lowena's Collection (Image via Instagram/@chopovalowena)

Fusion has always been in style. Keeping that in mind, the mix-and-match print and fabrics create the magic of Chopova Lowena's collection. Featuring a long white ruffled dress with red print and contrast dark red print ruffled crossbody add-on, this look highlights the creative mixing of prints and fabrics. Moreover, this approach adds depth and excitement to the look, capturing the essence of the trend.

The Historical Romance fashion trend is a poetic ode to the past combined with a fresh twist that makes it relevant in contemporary fashion. From luxurious fabrics to bright colors and intricate layering to experimental designs, it offers endless possibilities for self-expression.

As seen in the creations of top designers like Bora Aksu, Roksanda, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, and Chopova Lowena, the Historical Romance style is a celebration of artistry and romance. Whether it's for a special event or a creative street style, embracing this trend can bring a touch of historical elegance and modern flair to one's wardrobe.