What was the idea of Alejandro Jodorowsky's Dune? All we know about the director’s adaptation that never happened

In the complex tapestry of Dune adaptations, one project stands out, not for its completion, but for the enticing promise it had. Alejandro Jodorowsky, a visionary director, set out on an ambitious adventure to bring Frank Herbert's Dune to life in the early 1970s.

Jodorowsky's great concept was too ambitious for studios to sustain. The 14-hour runtime, combined with other filmmaking realities at the time, compounded proceedings, resulting in project collapse and the end of what could have been a cinematic revolution.

Despite never making it to the silver screen, Jodorowsky's Dune left an indelible mark on Hollywood, influencing films for decades as showcased in the 2014 documentary, Jodorowsky's Dune.

As Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two graces theaters, it's worth revisiting the story of the adaptation that never was and the enduring legacy it created.

What happened to Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune?

With the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the saga of Dune adaptations is entering a new phase, adding another layer to its already intricate history.

Originally published in 1965, Frank Herbert's groundbreaking science fiction novel has seen several adaptations on the big screen, including a 1984 film from David Lynch.

In the early 1970s, a group of French producers secured the rights to Dune and enlisted Alejandro Jodorowsky to write and direct the film. Jodorowsky was already renowned for his avant-garde filmmaking style, having created cult classics like El Topo and Holy Mountain.

However, Alejandro Jodorowsky's endeavor to bring Dune to cinematic life faced a formidable adversary—financing. Jodorowsky's grand vision, encompassing a 14-hour epic with an initial budget of $9.5 million, proved too audacious for studios to support.

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s vision for Dune

To realize his ambitious vision, Jodorowsky enlisted a team of renowned concept artists, including Jean Giraud, H. R. Giger, and Chris Foss, to depict the Dune universe. He also assembled an outstanding cast of A-listers, including his son, Brontis Jodorowsky, who will play the starring role of Paul Atreides.

Other noteworthy names associated with the project included David Carradine, Alain Delon, Orson Welles, Mick Jagger, Udo Kier, Gloria Swanson, and Salvador Dalí. Jodorowsky also invited progressive rock legends Magma and Pink Floyd to produce the film's soundtrack.

Frank Herbert's original concept of Dune cautioned against the dangers of unbridled power and mindlessly following charismatic leaders; Jodorowsky's reading of the novel deviated greatly from this vision.

Jodorowsky's rendition departs from the story of Paul Atreides' creation and ultimate demise in an attempt to make him into a messianic figure. In Jodorowsky's retelling of Paul's story, the planet Arrakis is transformed into a paradisiacal utopia as his consciousness spreads among its citizens.

Why was Jodorowsky’s Dune abandoned?

The harsh reality of filmmaking clashed with Jodorowsky's grandiose vision. The project was financially unviable due to its grandiose promises and a script that Frank Herbert referred to as "the size of a phone book."

The budgetary restrictions were made worse by Jodorowsky's insistence on a 14-hour length, which resulted in a lack of studio backing. The team experienced stress and exhaustion as a result of the unconventional creative process, which mostly relied on detailed storyboarding and character descriptions provided on-set.

Notable individuals, such as Dan O'Bannon, experienced mental health issues, which ultimately led to the project's demise. Despite its failure, Jodorowsky's Dune managed to survive as a book and documentary that preserved its artistic merits.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, which premiered on March 1, 2024, is in theaters now.