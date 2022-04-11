What is Jawaiian? Meet Bronson Varde from American Song Contest who has a passion for local music

American Song Contest, a music reality TV competition, will air its fourth episode on Monday, April 11. We will see 11 new participants take to the stage for the fourth round of the Live Qualifiers. The four contestants from this group who receive maximum votes from the national jury as well as the viewers of the show will advance to the all-important semi-finals.

American Song Contest participant Bronson Varde has a passion for Jawaiian music

Bronson Varde, one of the solo singers competing in Episode 4 of the American Song Contest, will be representing the state of Hawaii. The singer-songwriter is a resident of Pearl City, Hawaii, and he grew up listening to Hawaiian and island reggae music, lovingly termed "Jawaiian" by the locals. This style of music heavily influenced and inspired Varde in his songwriting journey.

Jawaiian is a Hawaiian style of reggae music. Reggae is a genre that evolved in the late 1960s and early 70s in Jamaica. While ethnic Hawaiians played and popularized a mixture of reggae and local music in the early 1980s, it only gained recognition as an official genre in the latter half of the decade. Varde incorporates elements from this genre in his music to this day.

Bronson's official NBC bio reads:

"Varde has gained a local following with original music released under the band name No Pressure. He continues to follow his passion for music and songwriting in hopes that one day his songs will be heard around the world. He feels he's not only representing himself in this competition, but a whole state and culture."

Bronson has released numerous songs with his band, No Pressure, including Summer Nights in 2017, Now in 2020, and About Her, Local Girls, and Look At Me in 2021. The contestant also launched his first single, Far Away, outside his band on March 1, 2022.

The American Song Contest contestant will be performing his most recent single, 4 You on the stage on April 11. In regard to the song, he said,

"Started writing this song in October 2020. Manifesting my dream of singing on a big stage. Now that dream becomes a reality. So tune in to American Song Contest on 4/11."

The singer has an active social media life, with him constantly uploading covers of various songs and interacting with his fans. He has close to 23K followers on Instagram and has instantly become a fan favorite.

Recap and what to expect from the new episode

Episode 3 of American Song Contest saw Tennessee native Tyler Braden wowing the national jury with his emotional country song titled Seventeen. Along with Tyler, many other artists have already moved into the semi-finals of the competition, including Hueston, Alexa, Christian Pagan, Michael Bolton, Jordan Smith, Jonah Prill, Chloe Fredericks and Broderick Jones.

Episode 4 of American Song Contest will include solo singers like Allen Stone, Alexis Cunningham, Bri Steves, Jared Lee, MARi, NEITHER, Savannah Keyes, and Stela Cole, alongside Varde. The mariachi duo, Las Marias, and electronic duo, The Crystal Method, will also participate in the episode.

The competition, inspired by NBC's Eurovision Song Contest, features 56 contestants who compete with each other to win the country's vote and be crowned the winner. Each contestant will represent one of the states or territories of America, and they will perform their original songs in the show. The grand finale will air on May 9, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee