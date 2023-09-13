What did Jeffree Star say about James Charles? Influencer leaves internet divided after exposing latter as a predator

American internet personality Jeffree Star slammed fellow make-up mogul James Charles, calling him a "predator." In the trailer released for the September 13th episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, the 37-year-old personality addressed the s*xting allegations put out against him by Charles. In the teaser, Star said:

“I got c***** and thought that I could ‘expose’ someone else’s trauma and story to X-out someone else. He is the biggest piece of s*** in the beauty industry. That person did not want me to [expose them], therefore this person is still free. And to see this person still out there… they’re not thriving like they used to be at all… It’s just interesting.”

The founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics went on to say that "demonic snakes" are at work in the beauty business.

“He allegedly has done a lot of horrible things. He admitted to talking to minors… he is a f****** piece of s***.”

During the interview, presenter Bunnie XO asked about the reality of the charges, prompting Jeffree to reference James' video where he discussed the s*xting allegations, highlighting the certainty of the discussion.

"One of the most vile human beings on this planet.”

Jeffree Star admitted that he has not “addressed these things” in the past but said he won't sit back down now. The makeup mogul also called out Kim Kardashian for "using" Charles' makeup.

“People aren’t ready for the truth. Everyone wants to keep their mouth shut… why? If someone is bad – let people know. You have A-list celebrities literally using this s*** – yes Kim Kardashian we’re talking to you.”

During the whole conversation, Jeffree Star did not take James' name until the host urged him to spill the tea and "steer clear of that human." Star then answers bluntly:

“Oh! His name is James Charles.”

Internet reacts to Jeffree Star calling James Charles a "predator"

After the clip of Jeffree Star's alleged confession about James Charles' predatory behavior went viral, the Internet was divided. Several X users hailed the makeup mogul for having the guts to publicly call out James Charles for his alleged behavior with minors. Others slammed Jeffree Star for only talking about Charles' allegations and not his own.

According to Vulture, James was charged in 2021 with allegedly talking inappropriately to minors. James spoke about the charges in a video titled Holding Myself Accountable, which he posted on YouTube shortly after they were made. He said:

“As I did more research on these topics and self-reflected, I realized that the receipts and the screenshots and the specific details of the interaction really don’t matter because I f***** up, and I needed to take accountability for my actions and, most importantly, apologize to the people who were affected by them.”

This came after he openly denied grooming and pedophilia allegations in February 2021 via his X handle.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan in July 2023, James Charles broke his silence about the allegations and said:

“I’ve never been more disgusted in my life than when I found out that that kid was 16 years old. I was mortified, absolutely mortified.”

As of writing, James Charles has not responded to Jeffree Star's bombshell confession.