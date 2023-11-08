What did Jeremy Allen White say about Alexa Demie ? 'The Bear' star opens up on viral Instagram drama

The Bear star, Jeremy Allen White set the internet ablaze when he left a comment under Euphoria star, Alexa Demie's risque Instagram post. Back in August, Alexa Demie released a series of pictures in lingerie as part of her Calvin Klein photoshoot. A video of the actress in the lingerie was shared by photographers Inez and Vinod on their official Instagram account.

All Jeremy Allen White said underneath the video was "Wow", that simple remark gave rise to a vast array of speculation and headlines. He revealed in an interview on the November edition of British GQ that the comment was only a simple and innocent compliment.

"Wow," said Jeremy Allen White

Hulu's The Bear has been an incredible smash hit, with the series getting renewed for its third season and receiving 13 Emmy nominations. The comedy-drama series, beloved by fans and critics alike has resulted in the sudden rise in popularity of its lead, Jeremy Allen White.

In August, Alexa Demie graced her Instagram followers with a series of lingerie-clad photographs, taken during her Calvin Klein photoshoot. These alluring images, captured by photographers Inez and Vinod, remain the most recent additions to the actress's Instagram feed as of the time of composing this article.

Among the numerous responses, her "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya chimed in with an enthusiastic "Absolutely" in the comments section, showing her appreciation for the sultry photos.

Inez and Vinod later posted a video reel of Demie's photoshoot on their official Instagram page. The reel showcased Alexa Demie striking a variety of poses while walking around in her Calvin Klein lingerie. Russian supermodel Irina Shayk commented on the video with a fire emote, while Martha Hunt said, "🥵" and Úrsula Corberó commented "🫶🏻".

Amidst the plethora of compliments that Alexa Demie was getting showered with was one simple word that struck out. A simple "Wow" from none other than Jeremy Allen White. The comment sent fans into a speculation frenzy, with some desperately rooting for the duo to become a pair and others asking him to respectfully get in line.

It did not stop with the fans. Many publications took note of the comment, which resulted in the springing forth of a variety of headlines, ranging from Page Six's "Jeremy Allen White gushes over Alexa Demie’s underwear shoot", and E!'s "Jeremy Allen White Has a Shameless Reaction to Alexa Demie’s Lingerie Photo Shoot"

Fans went nuts over Allen White's comments (Image via Instagram/@inezandvinoodh)

In the Man of the Year edition of British GQ published on November 7, Jeremy Allen White talked about the unintended frenzy in an interview with Cam Wolf. The actor said that the comment was "totally innocent" and was simply meant as a "compliment" on the shoot. After the media frenzy, Allen White remembered calling up his publicist. He told the publication:

"I was like, 'I just need to shut the f**k up. I just shouldn’t say anything,' "

He added:

"And she was like, 'Kind of' "

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the same month, Page Six reported that Allen White had gone on a date with model, Ashley Moore. Pictures and videos of him making out with the model on the sidewalk had set the internet on fire. Allen White was previously married to Californication actress, Addison Timlin for three years.

Expand Tweet

Timlin filed for divorce in May, and the specific reasons behind the divorce remain undisclosed. They have daughters, a two-year-old named Dolores and a five-year-old named Ezer. In late October, pictures of the actor with singer Rosalía at the flower market sparked even more romance rumors.