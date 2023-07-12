What is Joseline Hernandez's net worth? Fortune explored as arrest video goes viral

Joseline Hernandez recently landed in hot waters with law enforcement officials. The reality TV star was arrested in June, following an altercation with rapper Big Lex. The melee took place at the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III. She also got into a tussle with the officers who came to arrest her.

The video of the fight had already gone viral a month ago but the recently released body cam footage of Joseline's altercation with the cops is now gaining traction on social media.

For the uninitiated, Joseline Hernandez is a famous Reality TV star, rapper and actor. Her net worth is estimated to be about $300,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Baddie TEA @bgctea2020 Crazy body cam footage of Joseline Hernandez getting arrested! Crazy body cam footage of Joseline Hernandez getting arrested! 😳👀 https://t.co/IEdPvUXvND

The recently released video of Joseline Hernandez's altercation with the cops starts off right after her infamous brawl with Big Lex. The video showcased a still enraged Joseline yelling profanities and engaging in as well as triggering a physical fight with the cops. She entered the room full of police officials and yelled that she doesn't want any "white man" to touch her.

When someone tried interjecting, she yelled:

"Shut up b*tch!"

When the person persisted, Joseline yelled another profanity and tried hitting him with her phone. She is then seeing pushing away and attacking another cop, prompting more officers to join in to break them up and put Joseline in handcuffs.

While being handcuffed, she continued to fire an endless barrage of insults and profanities, including a lot of homophobic and racist slurs. She eventually had to be carried out of the hallway as she refused to walk and constantly attempted to free herself. This continued even outside, in the parking lot where she threatened the officers by saying that they would not have a job the day after if they arrest her.

Joseline Hernandez has her own cabaret show

According to the estimations provided by Celebrity Net Worth, Joseline Hernandez boasts a Net worth of $300,000. She is a Puerto Rican-American reality TV star and rapper.

She is best known for her time on the VH1 reality show, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, in which she appeared as a main cast member for six seasons, alongside her then-boyfriend, Stevie J. She and Stevie also starred together in another VH1 show, titled Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood."

She currently helms her own reality show, Joseline's Cabaret, with Zeus Network.

Joseline Hernandez was born in Puerto Rico, but moved to Florida along with her mother, five siblings, and step-dad when she was six years old. Her father later passed away from a heroin overdose. She started working as a stripper at the age of 16, in order to make money for her family.

This is how she met producer Stevie-J at the Onyx Club, in Atlanta. This meeting led her to debut as Stevie-J's new artist in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. It was later discovered that the two were romantically involved.

While in the show, Joseline released a few songs in both Spanish and English. Her song, Live Your Best Life" released in 2020, peaked at No. 55.

Stevie-J and Joseline eventually had a falling out, which resulted in a long-drawn custody battle for the pair's daughter, Bonnie Bella.

Joseline Hernandez is now engaged to Dj Ballistic Beats. She and Ballistic also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Joseline could not be pulled away from Big Lex during their fight

Disclaimer: This section has information and videos that are violent in nature. Readers' discretion is advised.

Joseline Hernandez's initial fight with Big Lex had gone viral last month. Right before her altercation with the police, she and Big Lex engaged in a melee, where she held Big Lex in a chokehold, which even caused Lex's top to fall off, leaving her upper body exposed.

Bystanders could be heard asking people to break up the fight. One of them yelled:

"Stop that girl man! She killing that girl!"

Joseline held Lex in a chokehold for a very long time before being separated by a man. However, she did not stop. After a short break, she again placed Lex in a chokehold, this time on the ground. The duo had to be separated forcefully. Joseline was then arrested and taken to jail.

She later commented on her fight in a Breakfast Club appearance, where she stated that she could not speak a lot on the topic because she had just been released from prison. However, she added that she would always make sure that no one hurts her. She also claimed that the media only showed one side of the whole situation.

Poll : 0 votes