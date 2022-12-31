What is Josh Blue’s net worth? Comedian’s career explored as he’s set to appear on AGT: All-Stars 2023

AGT: All-Stars 2023 is all set to welcome back comedian Josh Blue, who made the audience laugh as a performer in AGT season 16.

The 44-year-old comedy artist has become one of the most renowned comedians in the reality television world. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Josh’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

He rose to fame after winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing season 4. At an early age, Josh was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, but his condition didn’t affect his determination to make a big name.

Josh Blue was the first stand-up comedian on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

America’s Got Talent was not Josh Blue’s first experience in the reality television industry. The Cameroon native has been doing around 200 gigs a year since he won Last Comic Standing season 4.

Josh also became the first comic to perform a stand-up comedy act on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Regis and Kelly, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Josh’s story was featured on FOX, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN, along with multiple magazines and publications.

In addition to being an excellent comedian, the million-worth artist is also a Paralympic soccer player. His bio on his official website reads:

“Josh represented the United States in 8 countries as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team. Josh and his team were thoroughly disgraced in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece by not scoring a single goal. He is a single father living in Denver, CO with his son, Simon and his daughter, Seika.”

Born in Cameroon, West Africa, and raised in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Josh started his career as a comic artist while pursuing a creative writing degree at Evergreen State College. Before that, he graduated from Como Park Senior High School.

Despite living with cerebral palsy, Josh didn’t let his condition control his life. He turned it into a subject for his stand-up comedy. In the final round of Last Comic Standing, he introduced a term called “palsy punch.”

Speaking about his diagnosis to Brain and Life, Josh said:

“I don't think I'd know I had cerebral palsy if other people didn't tell me. That’s my viewpoint; I just tackle the world, whatever comes at me. This is just how I've grown up and how I live."

He added:

“As I get older and mature and see the world, I think it's really rewarding to have people take inspiration — I hate the 'I' word — but I think a lot of disabled people really thank me for putting disability out there in a positive way. That feels good.”

He ended up in third place in America’s Got Talent season 16 and is now all set to return to the stage for AGT: All-Stars 2023.

Comedians on AGT: All-Stars 2023

In addition to Josh Blue, AGT: All-Stars season 1 will feature other comedians, including Axel Blake from Britain’s Got Talent 2022, Jackie Fabulous from AGT season 14, and Mike E Winfield from AGT season 17.

The official synopsis of AGT: All-Stars reads:

“[AGT: All-Stars will feature] winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. The Contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.”

The judges will include Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. Terry Crews will host the season.

AGT: All-Stars will premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, on NBC at 8.00 pm ET and also on Peacock the next day.

Poll : 0 votes